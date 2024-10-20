Acids and Bases quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is not a function of the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA)? The RDA does not function as a strict dietary guideline for individuals, but rather as a general recommendation for nutrient intake to prevent deficiencies.

Which level of classification contains all the others? Kingdom, Domain, Genus, Class Domain contains all the other levels of classification.

What is the role of oxygen in the electron transport chain? Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, allowing for the production of water and the continuation of ATP synthesis.

Which type of selection tends to increase genetic variation? Disruptive selection tends to increase genetic variation by favoring extreme phenotypes over intermediate ones.

Which type of mutation always produces a stop codon? Missense, Nonsense, Silent, Point Nonsense mutation always produces a stop codon.

What is the difference between diffusion and facilitated diffusion? Diffusion is the passive movement of molecules from high to low concentration, while facilitated diffusion requires a transport protein to move molecules across a membrane.

Which chemical group is most likely to be responsible for an organic molecule behaving as a base? An amine group is most likely to be responsible for an organic molecule behaving as a base.

Darwin's explanation for evolution was dependent on which scientific concept? Darwin's explanation for evolution was dependent on the concept of natural selection.

Which statement about how geologists study the ages of rock layers is true? Geologists use relative dating and radiometric dating to study the ages of rock layers.

What is the ratio of the offspring that are homozygous to the total number of offspring? The ratio depends on the specific genetic cross being analyzed.

Which of the following is not an observation or inference on which natural selection is based? Natural selection is not based on the idea that all individuals in a population are equally fit.

How many copies of a dominant allele are needed for that trait to show up? Only one copy of a dominant allele is needed for the trait to show up.

Which of the following is a correct difference between active transport and facilitated diffusion? Active transport requires energy input, while facilitated diffusion does not.

What pairs with base G? Base G pairs with base C in DNA.

Which of the following is not a principle of natural selection? Natural selection does not include the principle that acquired traits can be inherited.

What is the difference between an F+ donor and an Hfr donor? An F+ donor contains a plasmid with fertility factor, while an Hfr donor has the fertility factor integrated into its chromosome.

Which of the following is not a primary taste sensation? Spicy is not a primary taste sensation.

How does artificial selection differ from natural selection? Artificial selection is driven by human choice, while natural selection is driven by environmental pressures.

Which of the following is a density-independent factor? Weather is a density-independent factor.

What is the only evolutionary mechanism that consistently leads to adaptive evolution? Natural selection is the only mechanism that consistently leads to adaptive evolution.

What is the control group? The control group is the group in an experiment that does not receive the treatment and is used as a benchmark to measure how the other tested subjects do.

What is one possible result of a mutation within a start codon? A stop codon? A mutation in a start codon can prevent translation initiation, while a mutation creating a stop codon can prematurely terminate protein synthesis.

What is the difference between artificial selection and natural selection? Artificial selection is driven by human intervention, while natural selection is driven by environmental factors.

What is the complementary tRNA anticodon for the mRNA codon? The complementary tRNA anticodon is the sequence of three nucleotides that pairs with the mRNA codon during translation.

Which defines the transport maximum? Transport maximum is the maximum rate at which a substance can be reabsorbed or secreted by the renal tubules.

How is enzyme activity influenced by pH? Enzyme activity is influenced by pH because it affects the enzyme's shape and the charge of the active site, impacting substrate binding.

Which of the following is a density-independent limiting factor? Natural disasters are density-independent limiting factors.

Which level of taxonomy has the fewest organisms? Domain, Kingdom, Genus, Species Species is the level of taxonomy with the fewest organisms.

Which of the following best explains why the population is not in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? The population is not in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium if there is non-random mating, mutation, selection, genetic drift, or gene flow.

What does substrate concentration refer to? Substrate concentration refers to the amount of substrate present that can be converted by an enzyme into product.

How do temperature and pH affect an enzyme that a chemical reaction depends on? Temperature and pH affect enzyme activity by altering the enzyme's structure and the charge of the active site, impacting its ability to bind substrates.

What is the difference between chemical and mechanical digestion? Chemical digestion involves breaking down food with enzymes, while mechanical digestion involves physically breaking down food into smaller pieces.

Which statement correctly describes the role of chance in evolution? Chance events can affect genetic variation and allele frequencies, influencing evolution.

Which of the following are included in Mendel's law of independent assortment? Mendel's law of independent assortment includes the principle that alleles of different genes are distributed independently of one another during gamete formation.

Which statement about natural selection is true? Natural selection leads to the adaptation of organisms to their environment.

What is meant by the term tolerable upper limit (UL)? The tolerable upper limit (UL) is the maximum daily intake of a nutrient that is unlikely to cause adverse health effects.

Which population is most likely to be in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? A large, randomly mating population with no mutation, migration, or selection is most likely to be in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

What happens to the expression of the lacI gene if lactose is not available in the cell? If lactose is not available, the lacI gene continues to express the repressor protein, which binds to the operator and prevents transcription of the lac operon.

What do you think some density-independent limiting factors might be? Density-independent limiting factors include natural disasters, climate changes, and human activities.