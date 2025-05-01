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Addition Reaction A process where a pi bond is broken and two new sigma bonds are formed, increasing the total number of bonds in a molecule. Pi Bond An electron-rich bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, often acting as a nucleophile in organic mechanisms. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed by head-on overlap of orbitals, resulting from the breaking of a pi bond in addition reactions. Nucleophile An electron-rich species that donates electrons to an electron-poor site, often initiating addition reactions. Electrophile An electron-deficient atom or group that accepts electrons from a nucleophile during a reaction. Carbocation A positively charged carbon atom with only three bonds, formed as an intermediate during addition reactions. Halide Ion A negatively charged halogen atom, such as X-, that attacks carbocations to complete the octet in addition products. Dipole A separation of charge within a molecule, used to predict electron flow and identify electrophilic sites. Elimination Reaction A process where two sigma bonds are converted into one pi bond, the reverse of an addition reaction. Octet A stable electron configuration where an atom has eight electrons in its valence shell, often achieved in reaction products. Mechanism A stepwise sequence showing electron movement, bond formation, and bond breaking during a chemical reaction. Electron Flow The movement of electrons from electron-rich to electron-poor regions, depicted by curved arrows in mechanisms. Hydrogen A common electrophilic atom in addition reactions, often bonded to a halogen and targeted by nucleophilic attack. Halogen A highly electronegative element, such as X, that forms a bond with carbon after the pi bond is broken. Product The final molecule formed after the addition reaction, characterized by two new sigma bonds replacing a pi bond.
Addition Reaction definitions
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Markovnikov
10. Addition Reactions
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 1 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 4 of 4
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