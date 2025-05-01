Addition Reaction A process where a pi bond is broken and two new sigma bonds are formed, increasing the total number of bonds in a molecule.

Pi Bond An electron-rich bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, often acting as a nucleophile in organic mechanisms.

Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed by head-on overlap of orbitals, resulting from the breaking of a pi bond in addition reactions.

Nucleophile An electron-rich species that donates electrons to an electron-poor site, often initiating addition reactions.

Electrophile An electron-deficient atom or group that accepts electrons from a nucleophile during a reaction.

Carbocation A positively charged carbon atom with only three bonds, formed as an intermediate during addition reactions.