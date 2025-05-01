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Friedel-Crafts Acylation A reaction introducing an acyl group to an aromatic ring, favoring single substitution and avoiding rearrangements. Friedel-Crafts Alkylation A process adding an alkyl group to an aromatic ring, often leading to rearrangements and multiple substitutions. Acylium Ion A reactive intermediate with a carbonyl and positive charge, resistant to rearrangement due to resonance stabilization. Carbocation Rearrangement A process where an unstable carbocation shifts to a more stable form, often altering the intended product structure. Monosubstitution A reaction outcome where only one substituent is added to the aromatic ring, minimizing further reactions. Polysubstitution A scenario where multiple substituents are introduced to an aromatic ring, often leading to undesired products. Clemmensen Reduction A method using zinc amalgam and HCl to remove a carbonyl group, converting ketones to hydrocarbons. Zinc Mercury Amalgam A metallic reagent essential for reducing carbonyl groups to methylene groups in aromatic compounds. Isopropylbenzene A branched aromatic compound formed from rearrangement during alkylation, not the desired straight-chain product. n-Propylbenzene A straight-chain aromatic hydrocarbon, best synthesized via acylation followed by reduction to avoid branching. Ketone Group A functional group with a carbonyl bonded to two carbons, introduced during acylation and removable by reduction. Resonance Stabilization A phenomenon where electron delocalization prevents rearrangement, maintaining the structure of reactive intermediates. Primary Carbocation An unstable intermediate with a positive charge on a primary carbon, prone to rearrangement during alkylation. Hydride Shift A migration of a hydrogen atom with its electrons, causing carbocation rearrangement and altering product structure. Aromatic Ring Deactivation A decrease in reactivity of an aromatic ring after substitution, reducing the likelihood of further reactions.
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Blocking Groups - Sulfonic Acid
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