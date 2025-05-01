Friedel-Crafts Acylation A reaction introducing an acyl group to an aromatic ring, favoring single substitution and avoiding rearrangements.

Friedel-Crafts Alkylation A process adding an alkyl group to an aromatic ring, often leading to rearrangements and multiple substitutions.

Acylium Ion A reactive intermediate with a carbonyl and positive charge, resistant to rearrangement due to resonance stabilization.

Carbocation Rearrangement A process where an unstable carbocation shifts to a more stable form, often altering the intended product structure.

Monosubstitution A reaction outcome where only one substituent is added to the aromatic ring, minimizing further reactions.

Polysubstitution A scenario where multiple substituents are introduced to an aromatic ring, often leading to undesired products.