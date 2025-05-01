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Advantages of Friedel-Crafts Acylation definitions

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  • Friedel-Crafts Acylation
    A reaction introducing an acyl group to an aromatic ring, favoring single substitution and avoiding rearrangements.
  • Friedel-Crafts Alkylation
    A process adding an alkyl group to an aromatic ring, often leading to rearrangements and multiple substitutions.
  • Acylium Ion
    A reactive intermediate with a carbonyl and positive charge, resistant to rearrangement due to resonance stabilization.
  • Carbocation Rearrangement
    A process where an unstable carbocation shifts to a more stable form, often altering the intended product structure.
  • Monosubstitution
    A reaction outcome where only one substituent is added to the aromatic ring, minimizing further reactions.
  • Polysubstitution
    A scenario where multiple substituents are introduced to an aromatic ring, often leading to undesired products.
  • Clemmensen Reduction
    A method using zinc amalgam and HCl to remove a carbonyl group, converting ketones to hydrocarbons.
  • Zinc Mercury Amalgam
    A metallic reagent essential for reducing carbonyl groups to methylene groups in aromatic compounds.
  • Isopropylbenzene
    A branched aromatic compound formed from rearrangement during alkylation, not the desired straight-chain product.
  • n-Propylbenzene
    A straight-chain aromatic hydrocarbon, best synthesized via acylation followed by reduction to avoid branching.
  • Ketone Group
    A functional group with a carbonyl bonded to two carbons, introduced during acylation and removable by reduction.
  • Resonance Stabilization
    A phenomenon where electron delocalization prevents rearrangement, maintaining the structure of reactive intermediates.
  • Primary Carbocation
    An unstable intermediate with a positive charge on a primary carbon, prone to rearrangement during alkylation.
  • Hydride Shift
    A migration of a hydrogen atom with its electrons, causing carbocation rearrangement and altering product structure.
  • Aromatic Ring Deactivation
    A decrease in reactivity of an aromatic ring after substitution, reducing the likelihood of further reactions.