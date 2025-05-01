Why is Friedel-Crafts acylation preferred over alkylation for aromatic substitution? Acylation deactivates the aromatic ring, favoring monosubstitution and preventing multiple substitutions, unlike alkylation.

What is the main advantage of acylation regarding carbocation rearrangements? Acylation does not undergo carbocation rearrangements because the acylium ion cannot resonate, maintaining the integrity of the added group.

What problem can occur during Friedel-Crafts alkylation with primary alkyl halides? Primary carbocations are unstable and can rearrange, leading to branched products instead of the desired straight-chain product.

How does acylation affect the reactivity of the benzene ring for further substitution? Acylation deactivates the benzene ring, making it less reactive and favoring only one substitution.

What is the typical product of Friedel-Crafts acylation of benzene with a three-carbon acyl chloride? The product is a ketone with a three-carbon chain attached to the benzene ring.

Why does Friedel-Crafts alkylation often result in polysubstitution? Alkylation activates the ring, making it more reactive and prone to multiple substitutions.