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Why is Friedel-Crafts acylation preferred over alkylation for aromatic substitution? Acylation deactivates the aromatic ring, favoring monosubstitution and preventing multiple substitutions, unlike alkylation. What is the main advantage of acylation regarding carbocation rearrangements? Acylation does not undergo carbocation rearrangements because the acylium ion cannot resonate, maintaining the integrity of the added group. What problem can occur during Friedel-Crafts alkylation with primary alkyl halides? Primary carbocations are unstable and can rearrange, leading to branched products instead of the desired straight-chain product. How does acylation affect the reactivity of the benzene ring for further substitution? Acylation deactivates the benzene ring, making it less reactive and favoring only one substitution. What is the typical product of Friedel-Crafts acylation of benzene with a three-carbon acyl chloride? The product is a ketone with a three-carbon chain attached to the benzene ring. Why does Friedel-Crafts alkylation often result in polysubstitution? Alkylation activates the ring, making it more reactive and prone to multiple substitutions. What is a common unintended product when attempting to add a three-carbon chain to benzene via alkylation? Isopropylbenzene is commonly formed due to carbocation rearrangement. How can increasing the equivalents of benzene in an alkylation reaction affect the outcome? Increasing benzene promotes monosubstitution but does not prevent carbocation rearrangement. What is the Clemmensen reduction used for in the context of Friedel-Crafts acylation? Clemmensen reduction removes the ketone group from the acylated product, converting it to an alkylbenzene. What reagents are used in the Clemmensen reduction? Zinc amalgam (Zn(Hg)) and hydrochloric acid (HCl) are used. What is the best method to synthesize n-propylbenzene from benzene? First perform Friedel-Crafts acylation to add a three-carbon chain, then use Clemmensen reduction to remove the ketone. Why is the acylium ion less likely to rearrange than an alkyl carbocation? The acylium ion is stabilized by resonance and does not undergo rearrangement. What does the 'n' in n-propylbenzene indicate? It indicates a straight-chain three-carbon group attached to benzene. What is a key synthetic advantage of using acylation followed by reduction over direct alkylation? It ensures the addition of a straight-chain group without rearrangement or polysubstitution. Why is Friedel-Crafts acylation considered more synthetically useful than alkylation? It provides better control over the product, avoiding rearrangements and multiple substitutions.
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