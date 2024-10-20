Alcohol Nomenclature quiz Flashcards
Alcohol Nomenclature quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- How many calories per gram does alcohol contain?Alcohol contains 7 calories per gram.
- Is alcohol considered a nutrient?Yes, alcohol is considered a nutrient because it provides energy, but it is not essential for human health.
- What is the term used for alcohols with more than one hydroxyl group?Alcohols with more than one hydroxyl group are generally referred to as glycols.
- What prefix is used for an alcohol with two hydroxyl groups?The prefix 'diol' is used for an alcohol with two hydroxyl groups.
- What prefix is used for an alcohol with three hydroxyl groups?The prefix 'triol' is used for an alcohol with three hydroxyl groups.
- In organic chemistry nomenclature, which functional group is given the highest priority?In organic chemistry nomenclature, alcohol groups are given the highest priority.
- What phrase is used to emphasize the priority of alcohols in nomenclature?The phrase 'alcohol beats all' is used to emphasize the priority of alcohols.
- What is the significance of the phrase 'alcohol beats all' in organic chemistry?It means that alcohol groups take priority over other functional groups like double bonds, triple bonds, or halides when numbering the chain or ring.
- What is the general rule for numbering chains with alcohol groups?The general rule is to give the highest priority to the alcohol group when numbering the chain or ring.
- Why is the term 'glycol' considered unspecific?The term 'glycol' is considered unspecific because it refers to any molecule with more than one hydroxyl group without indicating the exact number.