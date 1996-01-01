Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols

Alcohol Nomenclature

We’ve learned how to name simple alcohols before, but now we are moving to polyols.

 

Note: I am moving away from the term glycol, and using polyols instead, since the term glycol is not specific enough. 

How to name polyols.

In Summary:

Polyols with two hydroxyls are called diols, and polyols with three hydroxyls are called triols.

  • Always give most priority to the –OH group.
Provide the correct common and IUPAC name.

Note: The molecule should be named trans-1,3-cyclohexanediol. 

 

There are other possible name variations that are also acceptable. Here are just a few:(R,R)-cyclohexane-1,3-diol, (1R, 3R)-1,3-cyclohexanediol

Provide the correct common and IUPAC name.

