We’ve learned how to name simple alcohols before, but now we are moving to polyols.
Note: I am moving away from the term glycol, and using polyols instead, since the term glycol is not specific enough.
How to name polyols.
In Summary:
Polyols with two hydroxyls are called diols, and polyols with three hydroxyls are called triols.
Provide the correct common and IUPAC name.
Note: The molecule should be named trans-1,3-cyclohexanediol.
There are other possible name variations that are also acceptable. Here are just a few:(R,R)-cyclohexane-1,3-diol, (1R, 3R)-1,3-cyclohexanediol
