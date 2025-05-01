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Aldol Condensation definitions

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  • Aldol Condensation
    A reaction where enolates combine with carbonyls to yield beta-hydroxy carbonyls, often followed by dehydration to form enones.
  • Enolate
    A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonating a carbonyl compound, serving as a nucleophile in condensation reactions.
  • Beta-Hydroxy Carbonyl
    A molecule featuring a hydroxyl group on the beta carbon relative to a carbonyl, produced as the initial aldol condensation product.
  • Aldol
    A compound containing both aldehyde and alcohol functional groups, resulting from the self-condensation of enolizable carbonyls.
  • Base
    A substance, often hydroxide, used to deprotonate a carbonyl compound and generate an enolate for nucleophilic attack.
  • Electrophile
    A carbonyl-containing molecule with a partial positive charge, targeted by enolates during the condensation process.
  • Nucleophilic Addition
    A mechanism where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, forming a tetrahedral intermediate before protonation.
  • Tetrahedral Intermediate
    A transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl carbon, disrupting planarity and introducing four substituents.
  • Dehydration
    A process where water is eliminated from a beta-hydroxy carbonyl, leading to the formation of a double bond.
  • Alpha-Beta Unsaturated Carbonyl
    A stable product with a double bond between the alpha and beta carbons adjacent to a carbonyl, formed after dehydration.
  • Enone
    A conjugated molecule containing both an alkene and a ketone or aldehyde, resulting from aldol product dehydration.
  • Conjugation
    A stabilizing interaction where alternating double and single bonds allow electron delocalization, enhancing product stability.
  • Resonance Structure
    An alternative Lewis structure showing electron delocalization, important for understanding enolate stability.
  • Self-Condensation
    A reaction where identical carbonyl compounds react with each other, typical in aldol condensation without external electrophiles.
  • E1 Mechanism
    A pathway for dehydration under acidic conditions involving carbocation formation and subsequent elimination.