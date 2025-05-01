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Aldol Condensation A reaction where enolates combine with carbonyls to yield beta-hydroxy carbonyls, often followed by dehydration to form enones. Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonating a carbonyl compound, serving as a nucleophile in condensation reactions. Beta-Hydroxy Carbonyl A molecule featuring a hydroxyl group on the beta carbon relative to a carbonyl, produced as the initial aldol condensation product. Aldol A compound containing both aldehyde and alcohol functional groups, resulting from the self-condensation of enolizable carbonyls. Base A substance, often hydroxide, used to deprotonate a carbonyl compound and generate an enolate for nucleophilic attack. Electrophile A carbonyl-containing molecule with a partial positive charge, targeted by enolates during the condensation process. Nucleophilic Addition A mechanism where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, forming a tetrahedral intermediate before protonation. Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl carbon, disrupting planarity and introducing four substituents. Dehydration A process where water is eliminated from a beta-hydroxy carbonyl, leading to the formation of a double bond. Alpha-Beta Unsaturated Carbonyl A stable product with a double bond between the alpha and beta carbons adjacent to a carbonyl, formed after dehydration. Enone A conjugated molecule containing both an alkene and a ketone or aldehyde, resulting from aldol product dehydration. Conjugation A stabilizing interaction where alternating double and single bonds allow electron delocalization, enhancing product stability. Resonance Structure An alternative Lewis structure showing electron delocalization, important for understanding enolate stability. Self-Condensation A reaction where identical carbonyl compounds react with each other, typical in aldol condensation without external electrophiles. E1 Mechanism A pathway for dehydration under acidic conditions involving carbocation formation and subsequent elimination.
Aldol Condensation definitions
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