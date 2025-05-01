Aldol Condensation A reaction where enolates combine with carbonyls to yield beta-hydroxy carbonyls, often followed by dehydration to form enones.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonating a carbonyl compound, serving as a nucleophile in condensation reactions.

Beta-Hydroxy Carbonyl A molecule featuring a hydroxyl group on the beta carbon relative to a carbonyl, produced as the initial aldol condensation product.

Aldol A compound containing both aldehyde and alcohol functional groups, resulting from the self-condensation of enolizable carbonyls.

Base A substance, often hydroxide, used to deprotonate a carbonyl compound and generate an enolate for nucleophilic attack.

Electrophile A carbonyl-containing molecule with a partial positive charge, targeted by enolates during the condensation process.