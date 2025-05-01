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Alkyne Hydration definitions

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  • Triple Bond
    A region in a molecule where two atoms share three pairs of electrons, commonly found in alkynes.
  • Vinyl Alcohol
    A compound featuring an alcohol group directly attached to a carbon-carbon double bond.
  • Tautomerization
    A reversible process where a hydrogen and a pi bond exchange positions, rapidly interconverting isomers.
  • Enol
    A molecule with a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon atom that is part of a double bond.
  • Keto Form
    A structure resulting from tautomerization, characterized by a carbonyl group, and highly favored at equilibrium.
  • Ketone
    A compound with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, often formed from hydration of internal alkynes.
  • Aldehyde
    A molecule with a carbonyl group at the end of a carbon chain, featuring at least one hydrogen attached to the carbonyl carbon.
  • Oxymercuration
    A reaction that adds water across a triple bond in a Markovnikov fashion, leading to a ketone after tautomerization.
  • Hydration
    An acid-catalyzed addition of water to a triple bond, resulting in a Markovnikov alcohol intermediate.
  • Hydroboration
    A reaction that adds water across a triple bond in an anti-Markovnikov manner, producing an aldehyde after tautomerization.
  • Markovnikov Addition
    A regioselective process where a group attaches to the more substituted carbon of a multiple bond.
  • Anti-Markovnikov Addition
    A regioselective process where a group attaches to the less substituted carbon of a multiple bond.
  • Alcohol
    A functional group consisting of an -OH group bonded to a carbon atom, formed as an intermediate in alkyne hydration.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, present in ketones and aldehydes.