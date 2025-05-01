Triple Bond A region in a molecule where two atoms share three pairs of electrons, commonly found in alkynes.

Vinyl Alcohol A compound featuring an alcohol group directly attached to a carbon-carbon double bond.

Tautomerization A reversible process where a hydrogen and a pi bond exchange positions, rapidly interconverting isomers.

Enol A molecule with a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon atom that is part of a double bond.

Keto Form A structure resulting from tautomerization, characterized by a carbonyl group, and highly favored at equilibrium.

Ketone A compound with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, often formed from hydration of internal alkynes.