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Triple Bond A region in a molecule where two atoms share three pairs of electrons, commonly found in alkynes. Vinyl Alcohol A compound featuring an alcohol group directly attached to a carbon-carbon double bond. Tautomerization A reversible process where a hydrogen and a pi bond exchange positions, rapidly interconverting isomers. Enol A molecule with a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon atom that is part of a double bond. Keto Form A structure resulting from tautomerization, characterized by a carbonyl group, and highly favored at equilibrium. Ketone A compound with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, often formed from hydration of internal alkynes. Aldehyde A molecule with a carbonyl group at the end of a carbon chain, featuring at least one hydrogen attached to the carbonyl carbon. Oxymercuration A reaction that adds water across a triple bond in a Markovnikov fashion, leading to a ketone after tautomerization. Hydration An acid-catalyzed addition of water to a triple bond, resulting in a Markovnikov alcohol intermediate. Hydroboration A reaction that adds water across a triple bond in an anti-Markovnikov manner, producing an aldehyde after tautomerization. Markovnikov Addition A regioselective process where a group attaches to the more substituted carbon of a multiple bond. Anti-Markovnikov Addition A regioselective process where a group attaches to the less substituted carbon of a multiple bond. Alcohol A functional group consisting of an -OH group bonded to a carbon atom, formed as an intermediate in alkyne hydration. Carbonyl Group A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, present in ketones and aldehydes.
Alkyne Hydration definitions
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Alkyne Hydration
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
1 problem
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Ernest
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 14 problems
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Johnny
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 2 of 3
1 topic 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 3 of 3
2 topics 13 problems
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Ernest