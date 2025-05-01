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Alkyne A molecule featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond, allowing for two sequential additions in certain reactions. Hydrohalogenation A reaction where a hydrogen halide adds across a multiple bond, often following Markovnikov's rule. Halogen A group 17 element that can add to unsaturated carbons, often forming dihalide products in organic reactions. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed from side-by-side orbital overlap, present in double and triple bonds. Double Addition A process where two equivalents of a reagent add across both pi bonds of a triple bond. Vinyl Carbocation A positively charged intermediate with the charge directly on a carbon of a double bond, resistant to rearrangement. Markovnikov Position The location on a molecule where an electrophile adds to the more substituted carbon during addition reactions. Geminal Dihalide A compound where two halogen atoms are bonded to the same carbon atom, often formed from double addition. Intermediate A transient species formed during a reaction pathway, existing between reactants and final products. Equivalent A stoichiometric amount of a reagent relative to the amount of substrate present in a reaction. Triple Bond A bond consisting of one sigma and two pi bonds, characteristic of alkynes and enabling multiple additions. Addition Reaction A process where atoms or groups are incorporated into a molecule, typically across multiple bonds. Carbocation A positively charged carbon species, often an intermediate in electrophilic addition mechanisms. Substituted Carbon A carbon atom bonded to groups other than hydrogen, influencing regioselectivity in addition reactions. Product The final compound(s) formed after completion of a chemical reaction, reflecting all additions and changes.
Alkyne Hydrohalogenation definitions
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Alkyne Hydrohalogenation
10. Addition Reactions
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Alkyne Halogenation - Part 1 of 2
10. Addition Reactions
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Alkyne Halogenation - Part 2 of 2
10. Addition Reactions
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 1 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 3 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 4 of 4
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