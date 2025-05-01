Alkyne A molecule featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond, allowing for two sequential additions in certain reactions.

Hydrohalogenation A reaction where a hydrogen halide adds across a multiple bond, often following Markovnikov's rule.

Halogen A group 17 element that can add to unsaturated carbons, often forming dihalide products in organic reactions.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed from side-by-side orbital overlap, present in double and triple bonds.

Double Addition A process where two equivalents of a reagent add across both pi bonds of a triple bond.

Vinyl Carbocation A positively charged intermediate with the charge directly on a carbon of a double bond, resistant to rearrangement.