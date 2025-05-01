What is the main difference between the reactivity of alkynes and alkenes with halogens? Alkynes have two pi bonds and can undergo double addition, while alkenes have one pi bond and undergo single addition.

What does 'double addition product' mean in the context of alkyne reactions? It means that reagents can add twice to the alkyne, resulting in two equivalents of addition products.

What is a vinyl carbocation? A vinyl carbocation is a carbocation directly attached to a double bond.

Do vinyl carbocations easily rearrange during alkyne hydrohalogenation? No, vinyl carbocations do not easily rearrange, so shifts in the mechanism are unlikely.

What is hydrohalogenation of an alkyne? It is the reaction of an alkyne with HX (where X is a halogen), leading to the addition of hydrogen and halogen across the triple bond.

What product is formed when an alkyne reacts with one equivalent of HX? A Markovnikov addition product is formed, where the halogen adds to the more substituted carbon.