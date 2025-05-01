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Alkyne Oxidative Cleavage definitions

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  • Triple Bond
    A region in a molecule where two atoms share three pairs of electrons, making it highly reactive to oxidation.
  • Cleavage
    A process where a chemical bond is split, resulting in two separate molecular fragments.
  • Oxidizing Agent
    A substance that facilitates the addition of oxygen or removal of hydrogen, causing another species to be oxidized.
  • Potassium Permanganate
    A strong oxidizer commonly used to break multiple bonds, especially effective in transforming alkynes.
  • Ozone
    A triatomic molecule used as a powerful oxidant to cleave unsaturated carbon bonds.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A functional group formed when a carbon chain longer than one carbon is oxidized during alkyne cleavage.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A gaseous product formed when a single carbon fragment is fully oxidized during alkyne cleavage.
  • Multi-step Synthesis
    A sequence of chemical reactions designed to transform a starting material into a desired product.
  • Product Prediction
    The process of determining the outcome of a reaction based on the structure of reactants and reagents used.
  • Scissors Analogy
    A visual tool for understanding how a bond is split into two parts, similar to cutting with scissors.
  • Reagent
    A chemical substance added to cause a reaction or test for the presence of another substance.
  • Single Carbon Chain
    A fragment consisting of only one carbon atom, which is fully oxidized to carbon dioxide in cleavage reactions.
  • Three-carbon Chain
    A molecular fragment with three carbon atoms, often converted to a carboxylic acid after oxidative cleavage.
  • Double Bond
    A region where two atoms share two pairs of electrons, also susceptible to cleavage by strong oxidizers.