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Triple Bond A region in a molecule where two atoms share three pairs of electrons, making it highly reactive to oxidation. Cleavage A process where a chemical bond is split, resulting in two separate molecular fragments. Oxidizing Agent A substance that facilitates the addition of oxygen or removal of hydrogen, causing another species to be oxidized. Potassium Permanganate A strong oxidizer commonly used to break multiple bonds, especially effective in transforming alkynes. Ozone A triatomic molecule used as a powerful oxidant to cleave unsaturated carbon bonds. Carboxylic Acid A functional group formed when a carbon chain longer than one carbon is oxidized during alkyne cleavage. Carbon Dioxide A gaseous product formed when a single carbon fragment is fully oxidized during alkyne cleavage. Multi-step Synthesis A sequence of chemical reactions designed to transform a starting material into a desired product. Product Prediction The process of determining the outcome of a reaction based on the structure of reactants and reagents used. Scissors Analogy A visual tool for understanding how a bond is split into two parts, similar to cutting with scissors. Reagent A chemical substance added to cause a reaction or test for the presence of another substance. Single Carbon Chain A fragment consisting of only one carbon atom, which is fully oxidized to carbon dioxide in cleavage reactions. Three-carbon Chain A molecular fragment with three carbon atoms, often converted to a carboxylic acid after oxidative cleavage. Double Bond A region where two atoms share two pairs of electrons, also susceptible to cleavage by strong oxidizers.
Alkyne Oxidative Cleavage definitions
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Alkyne Oxidative Cleavage
10. Addition Reactions
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 4 of 4
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