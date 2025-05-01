Triple Bond A region in a molecule where two atoms share three pairs of electrons, making it highly reactive to oxidation.

Cleavage A process where a chemical bond is split, resulting in two separate molecular fragments.

Oxidizing Agent A substance that facilitates the addition of oxygen or removal of hydrogen, causing another species to be oxidized.

Potassium Permanganate A strong oxidizer commonly used to break multiple bonds, especially effective in transforming alkynes.

Ozone A triatomic molecule used as a powerful oxidant to cleave unsaturated carbon bonds.

Carboxylic Acid A functional group formed when a carbon chain longer than one carbon is oxidized during alkyne cleavage.