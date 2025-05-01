What is the process called when a triple bond is split into two parts using strong oxidizing agents? This process is called cleavage of alkynes.

Which reagents are commonly used for the oxidative cleavage of alkynes? Potassium permanganate (KMnO4) and ozone are commonly used.

What analogy is used to describe the splitting of an alkyne in oxidative cleavage? The analogy of cutting with scissors is used.

How do you determine the products formed from alkyne cleavage? You look at the number of carbons on each side of the triple bond.

What is the product when a three-carbon chain is cleaved from an alkyne? A three-carbon carboxylic acid is formed.

What happens to a single carbon chain after alkyne cleavage? It is fully oxidized to carbon dioxide (CO2).