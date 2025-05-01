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What is the process called when a triple bond is split into two parts using strong oxidizing agents? This process is called cleavage of alkynes. Which reagents are commonly used for the oxidative cleavage of alkynes? Potassium permanganate (KMnO4) and ozone are commonly used. What analogy is used to describe the splitting of an alkyne in oxidative cleavage? The analogy of cutting with scissors is used. How do you determine the products formed from alkyne cleavage? You look at the number of carbons on each side of the triple bond. What is the product when a three-carbon chain is cleaved from an alkyne? A three-carbon carboxylic acid is formed. What happens to a single carbon chain after alkyne cleavage? It is fully oxidized to carbon dioxide (CO2). What type of compounds are formed from carbon chains longer than one carbon after oxidative cleavage? Carboxylic acids are formed. What is the product when a one-carbon fragment is cleaved from an alkyne? The product is carbon dioxide gas. Are triple bonds sensitive to oxidation? Yes, triple bonds are very sensitive to oxidation. Do potassium permanganate and ozone produce different products in alkyne cleavage? No, they produce the same products. What should you do to predict the end products of alkyne cleavage? Practice multi-step synthesis with different reagents. What is the result of cleaving an alkyne with three carbons on one side and one carbon on the other? You get a three-carbon carboxylic acid and carbon dioxide. What happens to the carbon atoms during oxidative cleavage of alkynes? Each side of the triple bond forms a separate product based on the number of carbons. What is the significance of the number of carbons on each side of the triple bond in alkyne cleavage? It determines whether the product is a carboxylic acid or carbon dioxide. What is encouraged for mastering alkyne oxidative cleavage reactions? Practicing multi-step synthesis and predicting products with different reagents is encouraged.
Alkyne Oxidative Cleavage quiz
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