Primary Amine A nitrogen-containing compound formed by reduction, featuring one alkyl or aryl group attached to the nitrogen atom.

Reduction A process involving the addition of hydrogen or removal of oxygen, commonly used to convert oxidized nitrogen compounds to amines.

Lithium Aluminum Hydride A strong reducing agent frequently used to convert amides, nitriles, and nitro groups into primary amines.

Catalytic Hydrogenation A reduction method using hydrogen gas and a metal catalyst such as palladium, nickel, or platinum to add hydrogen atoms.

Iron and HCl A combination serving as a common reducing system for transforming nitro groups and other oxidized nitrogen compounds into amines.

Stannous Chloride A chemoselective reducing agent, also known as SnCl2, that specifically reduces nitro groups without affecting other functional groups.