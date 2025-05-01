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Primary Amine A nitrogen-containing compound formed by reduction, featuring one alkyl or aryl group attached to the nitrogen atom. Reduction A process involving the addition of hydrogen or removal of oxygen, commonly used to convert oxidized nitrogen compounds to amines. Lithium Aluminum Hydride A strong reducing agent frequently used to convert amides, nitriles, and nitro groups into primary amines. Catalytic Hydrogenation A reduction method using hydrogen gas and a metal catalyst such as palladium, nickel, or platinum to add hydrogen atoms. Iron and HCl A combination serving as a common reducing system for transforming nitro groups and other oxidized nitrogen compounds into amines. Stannous Chloride A chemoselective reducing agent, also known as SnCl2, that specifically reduces nitro groups without affecting other functional groups. Reductive Amination A two-step process converting carbonyl compounds to amines using a nitrogen source and a mild reducing agent like NaBH3CN. Curtius Rearrangement A reaction where acyl azides are heated with water to yield primary amines, involving migration and loss of nitrogen gas. Amide A functional group derived from carboxylic acids by replacing the hydroxyl group with an amino group, serving as a precursor to amines. Nitrile A functional group containing a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen, reducible to primary amines using common reducing agents. Nitro Group A functional group with the structure NO2, which can be selectively reduced to a primary amine using stannous chloride. Acyl Azide A reactive intermediate formed from acid chlorides and azide ions, convertible to primary amines via Curtius rearrangement. Carboxylic Acid A parent structure for amides and acyl azides, featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group, and convertible to various derivatives. Acid Chloride A derivative of carboxylic acids where the hydroxyl group is replaced by chlorine, used to synthesize amides and acyl azides. Anhydride A functional group formed from two carboxylic acids, which can react with ammonia to yield amides.
Amines by Reduction definitions
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