What are the three most common reducing agents used to synthesize primary amines from oxidized nitrogen compounds? Lithium aluminum hydride, catalytic hydrogenation (H2 with palladium, nickel, or platinum), and iron with HCl are the most common reducing agents.

Which nitrogen-containing functional groups can be reduced to primary amines using common reducing agents? Amides, nitriles, and nitro groups can all be reduced to primary amines using the common reducing agents.

What is the chemoselective reducing agent for nitro groups, and why is it preferred? Stannous chloride (SnCl2) in water is chemoselective for nitro groups, as it only reduces NO2 groups and avoids other functional groups.

What reagent is used to reduce azides to primary amines? Triphenylphosphine (Ph3P) and water are used to reduce azides to primary amines.

Why can't common reducing agents convert aldehydes directly to primary amines? Common reducing agents convert aldehydes to alcohols, not amines; reductive amination is required to make primary amines from aldehydes.

What is the process called that converts aldehydes to primary amines, and what reagents are used? Reductive amination converts aldehydes to primary amines using a nitrogen source (like NH3) and NaBH3CN as the reducing agent.