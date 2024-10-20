Amino Acid Chart quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 19 ) Hide definitions

What is the molar ratio of methionine to glycine in the samples? The molar ratio of methionine to glycine in the samples would depend on the specific concentrations of each amino acid in the sample. Without specific data, the ratio cannot be determined.

How many aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases are present for each of the 20 common amino acids? There is one aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase for each of the 20 common amino acids, totaling 20 synthetases.

Which amino acid is present in higher amounts than glycine in the samples? Without specific data on the sample composition, it is not possible to determine which amino acid is present in higher amounts than glycine.

What are the codons for lysine? The codons for lysine are AAA and AAG.

What are the codons for serine? The codons for serine are UCU, UCC, UCA, UCG, AGU, and AGC.

What are six mRNA codons for arginine? The six mRNA codons for arginine are CGU, CGC, CGA, CGG, AGA, and AGG.

Which of the following single base changes would result in alanine being substituted for threonine? Options: ACG to GCG, ACC to GCC, ACA to GCA, ACU to GCU. The single base change from ACU to GCU would result in alanine being substituted for threonine.

What amino acid will be produced by the codon UUA? The codon UUA codes for the amino acid leucine.

Which amino acid does the codon ACC code for? The codon ACC codes for the amino acid threonine.

What amino acid is coded for by the mRNA codon GCG? The mRNA codon GCG codes for the amino acid alanine.

How many codons are there for leucine? There are six codons for leucine: UUA, UUG, CUU, CUC, CUA, and CUG.

What amino acid is associated with the tRNA that will bind to the mRNA start codon AUG? The mRNA start codon AUG codes for the amino acid methionine.

What is the codon for leucine? Leucine is coded by multiple codons: UUA, UUG, CUU, CUC, CUA, and CUG.

Which amino acid is coded for by the ATA codon? The codon ATA codes for the amino acid isoleucine.

How many codons are known to code for the amino acid threonine? There are four codons that code for threonine: ACU, ACC, ACA, and ACG.