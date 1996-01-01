Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins

Amino Acid Chart

Are you ready to learn the 20 amino acids?! Let's get started. 

1

concept

Nonpolar Amino Acids

clock
15m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

There are 6 amino acids in the polar side-chain category. Let's learn them!

2

concept

Polar Amino Acids

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

5 more! In the following video we will learn the 2 acidic and 3 basic side chains for amino acids. 

3

concept

Charged Amino Acids

clock
10m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

There are 9 essential amino acids. Let's dive deeper into their meaning.

4

concept

Essential Amino Acids

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Major props if you made it this far. Below we will use the tips and tricks learned above to fill in a blank chart and do some practice problems. Let's do this. 

5

example

Blank Amino Acid Worksheet

clock
15m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

Non-Polar Sidechains - Fill in the missing sidechains on the following target tripeptide.

Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

Non-Polar Sidechains - Fill in the missing sidechains on the following target tripeptide.

Was this helpful ?
0
8
Problem

Non-Polar Sidechains - Provide the complete structure of the tripeptide P-F-W

Was this helpful ?
0
9
Problem

Polar Sidechains - Provide the Fischer Projection of Glutamine (Q)

Was this helpful ?
0
10
Problem

Polar Sidechains - Provide the complete structure of the dipeptide Asn-Cys

Was this helpful ?
0
11
Problem

Polar Sidechains - Fill in the missing sidechains on the following target oligopeptide.

Was this helpful ?
0

Note:While the structure of Asparagine is correctly drawn at position #5 in the above video. The abbreviation "N" actually belongs to Asparagine, not Arginine.

Content
12
Problem

Acidic/Basic Sidechains - Provide the Fischer Projection of Amino Acid (H)

Was this helpful ?
0
13
Problem

Acidic/Basic Sidechains - Fill in the missing sidechains on the following target oligopeptide.

Was this helpful ?
0
14
Problem

Acidic/Basic Sidechains - Provide the complete structure of the oligopeptide V-I-D-Y. Based on your knowledge of hydrophobicity, which side of the peptide is more likely bury itself within the protein?

Was this helpful ?
0
