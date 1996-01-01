Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Are you ready to learn the 20 amino acids?! Let's get started.
Nonpolar Amino Acids
There are 6 amino acids in the polar side-chain category. Let's learn them!
Polar Amino Acids
5 more! In the following video we will learn the 2 acidic and 3 basic side chains for amino acids.
Charged Amino Acids
There are 9 essential amino acids. Let's dive deeper into their meaning.
Essential Amino Acids
Major props if you made it this far. Below we will use the tips and tricks learned above to fill in a blank chart and do some practice problems. Let's do this.
Blank Amino Acid Worksheet
Non-Polar Sidechains - Fill in the missing sidechains on the following target tripeptide.
Non-Polar Sidechains - Provide the complete structure of the tripeptide P-F-W
Polar Sidechains - Provide the Fischer Projection of Glutamine (Q)
Polar Sidechains - Provide the complete structure of the dipeptide Asn-Cys
Polar Sidechains - Fill in the missing sidechains on the following target oligopeptide.
Note:While the structure of Asparagine is correctly drawn at position #5 in the above video. The abbreviation "N" actually belongs to Asparagine, not Arginine.
Acidic/Basic Sidechains - Provide the Fischer Projection of Amino Acid (H)
Acidic/Basic Sidechains - Fill in the missing sidechains on the following target oligopeptide.
Acidic/Basic Sidechains - Provide the complete structure of the oligopeptide V-I-D-Y. Based on your knowledge of hydrophobicity, which side of the peptide is more likely bury itself within the protein?