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Anaerobic Respiration Energy-generating process occurring without oxygen, redirecting pyruvate through fermentation instead of the citric acid cycle. Fermentation Metabolic pathway that regenerates NAD+ from NADH, enabling glycolysis to persist in oxygen-limited environments. Glycolysis Initial breakdown of glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH, and serving as the entry point for fermentation. Pyruvate Three-carbon molecule formed from glycolysis, serving as a substrate for fermentation when oxygen is absent. NAD+ Electron carrier regenerated during fermentation, essential for the continuation of glycolysis. NADH Reduced electron carrier produced in glycolysis, oxidized back to NAD+ during fermentation. Lactate Fermentation Process in animal muscle cells converting pyruvate to lactate, especially during strenuous activity. Lactate Dehydrogenase Enzyme catalyzing the reversible reduction of pyruvate to lactate, coupled with NADH oxidation. Alcohol Fermentation Two-step process in yeast and bacteria converting pyruvate to ethanol and carbon dioxide. Pyruvate Decarboxylase Enzyme facilitating the removal of a carboxyl group from pyruvate, releasing carbon dioxide. Alcohol Dehydrogenase Enzyme reducing an aldehyde intermediate to ethanol, coupled with NADH oxidation. Decarboxylation Chemical reaction involving the loss of a carbon dioxide molecule from a substrate, forming an aldehyde. Aldehyde Intermediate formed after decarboxylation of pyruvate, subsequently reduced to ethanol. Ethanol Two-carbon alcohol produced as a final product in alcohol fermentation by yeast and bacteria. Carbon Dioxide Gaseous byproduct released during the decarboxylation step of alcohol fermentation.
Anaerobic Respiration definitions
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