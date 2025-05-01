Anaerobic Respiration Energy-generating process occurring without oxygen, redirecting pyruvate through fermentation instead of the citric acid cycle.

Fermentation Metabolic pathway that regenerates NAD+ from NADH, enabling glycolysis to persist in oxygen-limited environments.

Glycolysis Initial breakdown of glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH, and serving as the entry point for fermentation.

Pyruvate Three-carbon molecule formed from glycolysis, serving as a substrate for fermentation when oxygen is absent.

NAD+ Electron carrier regenerated during fermentation, essential for the continuation of glycolysis.

NADH Reduced electron carrier produced in glycolysis, oxidized back to NAD+ during fermentation.