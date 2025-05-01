Annulene A monocyclic hydrocarbon with alternating single and double bonds, named by the number of ring atoms in brackets.

Aromaticity A property where a planar ring system is stabilized by a specific number of delocalized pi electrons, following Huckel's rule.

Planarity A geometric arrangement where all atoms in a molecule lie in the same plane, crucial for aromatic stabilization.

Cyclooctatetraene An eight-membered ring with alternating double bonds, typically adopting a non-planar 'taco' shape to avoid antiaromaticity.

Huckel's Rule A guideline stating that a planar ring is aromatic if it contains 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.

Anti-aromaticity A destabilizing condition in a planar ring with 4n pi electrons, leading to increased reactivity and instability.