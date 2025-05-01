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Annulene A monocyclic hydrocarbon with alternating single and double bonds, named by the number of ring atoms in brackets. Aromaticity A property where a planar ring system is stabilized by a specific number of delocalized pi electrons, following Huckel's rule. Planarity A geometric arrangement where all atoms in a molecule lie in the same plane, crucial for aromatic stabilization. Cyclooctatetraene An eight-membered ring with alternating double bonds, typically adopting a non-planar 'taco' shape to avoid antiaromaticity. Huckel's Rule A guideline stating that a planar ring is aromatic if it contains 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. Anti-aromaticity A destabilizing condition in a planar ring with 4n pi electrons, leading to increased reactivity and instability. Non-aromaticity A state where a ring system lacks the continuous overlap of p orbitals or does not meet electron count criteria for aromaticity. Pi Electrons Electrons found in the overlapping p orbitals of double bonds, contributing to delocalization in conjugated rings. Bond Strain Destabilization in a ring due to non-ideal bond angles or lengths, often causing non-planar conformations in large rings. All-cis Annulene A ring system where all double bonds are oriented so that adjacent single bonds point inward, affecting planarity and aromaticity. Trans Bond A double bond configuration where substituents are on opposite sides, influencing ring geometry and aromaticity. Dianion A species formed by adding two negative charges, often altering electron count and planarity in annulenes. Cyclopolyene A cyclic compound with multiple alternating double bonds, a structural feature of annulenes. Bond Angle The angle between two adjacent bonds in a molecule, with deviations affecting ring strain and planarity. X-ray Crystallography An experimental technique used to determine the three-dimensional structure and planarity of molecules.
Annulene definitions
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