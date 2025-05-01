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Annulene definitions

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  • Annulene
    A monocyclic hydrocarbon with alternating single and double bonds, named by the number of ring atoms in brackets.
  • Aromaticity
    A property where a planar ring system is stabilized by a specific number of delocalized pi electrons, following Huckel's rule.
  • Planarity
    A geometric arrangement where all atoms in a molecule lie in the same plane, crucial for aromatic stabilization.
  • Cyclooctatetraene
    An eight-membered ring with alternating double bonds, typically adopting a non-planar 'taco' shape to avoid antiaromaticity.
  • Huckel's Rule
    A guideline stating that a planar ring is aromatic if it contains 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.
  • Anti-aromaticity
    A destabilizing condition in a planar ring with 4n pi electrons, leading to increased reactivity and instability.
  • Non-aromaticity
    A state where a ring system lacks the continuous overlap of p orbitals or does not meet electron count criteria for aromaticity.
  • Pi Electrons
    Electrons found in the overlapping p orbitals of double bonds, contributing to delocalization in conjugated rings.
  • Bond Strain
    Destabilization in a ring due to non-ideal bond angles or lengths, often causing non-planar conformations in large rings.
  • All-cis Annulene
    A ring system where all double bonds are oriented so that adjacent single bonds point inward, affecting planarity and aromaticity.
  • Trans Bond
    A double bond configuration where substituents are on opposite sides, influencing ring geometry and aromaticity.
  • Dianion
    A species formed by adding two negative charges, often altering electron count and planarity in annulenes.
  • Cyclopolyene
    A cyclic compound with multiple alternating double bonds, a structural feature of annulenes.
  • Bond Angle
    The angle between two adjacent bonds in a molecule, with deviations affecting ring strain and planarity.
  • X-ray Crystallography
    An experimental technique used to determine the three-dimensional structure and planarity of molecules.