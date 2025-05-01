What is an annulene in organic chemistry? An annulene is a monocyclic compound with alternating single and double bonds, named by the number of carbons in the ring followed by 'annulene.'

How is benzene classified in terms of annulenes? Benzene is a 6-annulene because it has six carbons in a ring with alternating single and double bonds.

Why do larger annulenes tend to be non-planar? Larger annulenes become non-planar due to bond strain, which prevents them from maintaining a flat, planar structure.

What shape does cyclooctatetraene (8-annulene) typically adopt and why? Cyclooctatetraene adopts a non-planar 'taco' shape to avoid antiaromaticity, making it non-aromatic.

What happens to cyclooctatetraene when it gains two negative charges? When cyclooctatetraene becomes an 8-annulenedianion, it flattens out, becomes planar, and is aromatic due to having 10 pi electrons.

What is Huckel's rule for aromaticity? Huckel's rule states that a planar, cyclic molecule is aromatic if it has 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.