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Heterocycle A ring structure containing at least one non-carbon atom, often found in organic molecules with unique reactivity. Heteroatom A non-carbon atom, such as nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, or sulfur, present within a ring structure. Pyridine A six-membered aromatic ring with one nitrogen atom, notable for its basic lone pair and frequent use in acid-base reactions. Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons on a heteroatom not involved in bonding, which may influence aromaticity. Aromaticity A property of cyclic molecules with delocalized pi electrons, resulting in unusual stability and specific electron counts. Pi Conjugated System A network of overlapping p orbitals in a ring, allowing delocalization of electrons and potential aromatic stabilization. Huckel's Rule A guideline stating that a planar ring is aromatic if it contains 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. Acid-Base Reaction A chemical process where a base accepts a proton from an acid, often involving lone pairs on heteroatoms. sp3 Hybridization A state where an atom forms four sigma bonds or holds lone pairs in a tetrahedral geometry, affecting electron donation. Anti-aromaticity A destabilizing property of rings with 4n pi electrons, leading to increased reactivity and lack of aromatic stabilization. Non-aromaticity A condition where a ring lacks the continuous pi system or electron count needed for aromatic stabilization. Electron Donation The process by which a heteroatom's lone pair enters the pi system, potentially altering aromaticity.
Aromatic Heterocycles definitions
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