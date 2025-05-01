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Aromatic Heterocycles definitions

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  • Heterocycle
    A ring structure containing at least one non-carbon atom, often found in organic molecules with unique reactivity.
  • Heteroatom
    A non-carbon atom, such as nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, or sulfur, present within a ring structure.
  • Pyridine
    A six-membered aromatic ring with one nitrogen atom, notable for its basic lone pair and frequent use in acid-base reactions.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of valence electrons on a heteroatom not involved in bonding, which may influence aromaticity.
  • Aromaticity
    A property of cyclic molecules with delocalized pi electrons, resulting in unusual stability and specific electron counts.
  • Pi Conjugated System
    A network of overlapping p orbitals in a ring, allowing delocalization of electrons and potential aromatic stabilization.
  • Huckel's Rule
    A guideline stating that a planar ring is aromatic if it contains 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.
  • Acid-Base Reaction
    A chemical process where a base accepts a proton from an acid, often involving lone pairs on heteroatoms.
  • sp3 Hybridization
    A state where an atom forms four sigma bonds or holds lone pairs in a tetrahedral geometry, affecting electron donation.
  • Anti-aromaticity
    A destabilizing property of rings with 4n pi electrons, leading to increased reactivity and lack of aromatic stabilization.
  • Non-aromaticity
    A condition where a ring lacks the continuous pi system or electron count needed for aromatic stabilization.
  • Electron Donation
    The process by which a heteroatom's lone pair enters the pi system, potentially altering aromaticity.