Heterocycle A ring structure containing at least one non-carbon atom, often found in organic molecules with unique reactivity.

Heteroatom A non-carbon atom, such as nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, or sulfur, present within a ring structure.

Pyridine A six-membered aromatic ring with one nitrogen atom, notable for its basic lone pair and frequent use in acid-base reactions.

Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons on a heteroatom not involved in bonding, which may influence aromaticity.

Aromaticity A property of cyclic molecules with delocalized pi electrons, resulting in unusual stability and specific electron counts.

Pi Conjugated System A network of overlapping p orbitals in a ring, allowing delocalization of electrons and potential aromatic stabilization.