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Aromaticity A property granting extra stability to certain cyclic, planar, fully conjugated molecules with 4n+2 pi electrons. Cyclic Structure A molecular arrangement where atoms are connected in a closed loop, forming a ring essential for aromaticity. Conjugation A system where adjacent p orbitals overlap, allowing delocalization of electrons across a molecule. Planarity A geometric feature where all atoms in a molecule lie in the same plane, enabling effective pi electron overlap. Huckel's Rule A guideline stating that aromatic molecules must have 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is any integer. Pi Electrons Electrons found in p orbitals that participate in delocalized bonding above and below the molecular plane. Anti-aromaticity A condition causing extreme instability in cyclic, planar, fully conjugated molecules with 4n pi electrons. Breslow's Rule A principle describing instability in molecules that meet aromaticity criteria but possess 4n pi electrons. Non-aromaticity A classification for molecules failing one or more aromaticity tests, including improper electron count or structure. Radical A species with an unpaired electron, contributing a single electron to pi systems and often disrupting aromaticity. Integer A whole number value used in Huckel's rule to determine the count of pi electrons for aromatic stability. Stability A measure of a molecule's resistance to change, enhanced in aromatic systems and diminished in anti-aromatic ones. Ring A closed-loop arrangement of atoms, a prerequisite for aromatic character in organic molecules. Odd Number A count of pi electrons that does not fit aromatic or anti-aromatic criteria, leading to non-aromatic classification. Practice Exercise A learning activity designed to reinforce the identification of aromatic, anti-aromatic, or non-aromatic molecules.
Aromatic Hydrocarbons definitions
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