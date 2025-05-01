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Aromatic Hydrocarbons definitions

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  • Aromaticity
    A property granting extra stability to certain cyclic, planar, fully conjugated molecules with 4n+2 pi electrons.
  • Cyclic Structure
    A molecular arrangement where atoms are connected in a closed loop, forming a ring essential for aromaticity.
  • Conjugation
    A system where adjacent p orbitals overlap, allowing delocalization of electrons across a molecule.
  • Planarity
    A geometric feature where all atoms in a molecule lie in the same plane, enabling effective pi electron overlap.
  • Huckel's Rule
    A guideline stating that aromatic molecules must have 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is any integer.
  • Pi Electrons
    Electrons found in p orbitals that participate in delocalized bonding above and below the molecular plane.
  • Anti-aromaticity
    A condition causing extreme instability in cyclic, planar, fully conjugated molecules with 4n pi electrons.
  • Breslow's Rule
    A principle describing instability in molecules that meet aromaticity criteria but possess 4n pi electrons.
  • Non-aromaticity
    A classification for molecules failing one or more aromaticity tests, including improper electron count or structure.
  • Radical
    A species with an unpaired electron, contributing a single electron to pi systems and often disrupting aromaticity.
  • Integer
    A whole number value used in Huckel's rule to determine the count of pi electrons for aromatic stability.
  • Stability
    A measure of a molecule's resistance to change, enhanced in aromatic systems and diminished in anti-aromatic ones.
  • Ring
    A closed-loop arrangement of atoms, a prerequisite for aromatic character in organic molecules.
  • Odd Number
    A count of pi electrons that does not fit aromatic or anti-aromatic criteria, leading to non-aromatic classification.
  • Practice Exercise
    A learning activity designed to reinforce the identification of aromatic, anti-aromatic, or non-aromatic molecules.