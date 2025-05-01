Aromaticity A property granting extra stability to certain cyclic, planar, fully conjugated molecules with 4n+2 pi electrons.

Cyclic Structure A molecular arrangement where atoms are connected in a closed loop, forming a ring essential for aromaticity.

Conjugation A system where adjacent p orbitals overlap, allowing delocalization of electrons across a molecule.

Planarity A geometric feature where all atoms in a molecule lie in the same plane, enabling effective pi electron overlap.

Huckel's Rule A guideline stating that aromatic molecules must have 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is any integer.

Pi Electrons Electrons found in p orbitals that participate in delocalized bonding above and below the molecular plane.