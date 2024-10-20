ATP and Energy quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Chlorophyll traps energy from sunlight and stores it as what kind of energy? Chlorophyll traps energy from sunlight and stores it as chemical energy.

What are the three parts of an ATP molecule? The three parts of an ATP molecule are adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups.

Which molecule is used by cells as an energy source? ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) is used by cells as an energy source.

Which of the following statements about ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is correct? ATP is a high-energy molecule that stores and transports energy within cells.

What type of reaction breaks the bonds that join the phosphate groups in an ATP molecule? Hydrolysis is the reaction that breaks the bonds joining the phosphate groups in an ATP molecule.

What is energy coupling? Energy coupling is the use of energy released from exergonic reactions, like ATP hydrolysis, to drive endergonic reactions.

What is the overall net gain of ATP in aerobic respiration per one molecule of glucose? The overall net gain of ATP in aerobic respiration per one molecule of glucose is approximately 30-32 ATP.

What does ATP lose when it is hydrolyzed? When ATP is hydrolyzed, it loses a phosphate group, forming ADP.

How do ATP and NADPH connect light-dependent and light-independent reactions in photosynthesis? ATP and NADPH produced in the light-dependent reactions provide energy and reducing power for the light-independent reactions (Calvin cycle).

Which of the following statements about the chemiosmotic synthesis of ATP is correct? Chemiosmotic synthesis of ATP involves the movement of protons across a membrane, driving ATP synthase to produce ATP.

What is an important component of ATP that is needed to transfer and release energy directly? The phosphate groups in ATP are important for transferring and releasing energy.

How is energy released from an ATP molecule? Energy is released from an ATP molecule through the hydrolysis of its terminal phosphate bond.

How many phosphate groups does ATP have? ATP has three phosphate groups.

Which part of the ATP molecule breaks free of the rest when an ATP molecule is used for energy? The terminal phosphate group breaks free when ATP is used for energy.

Which chemical change will convert ADP to ATP? The addition of a phosphate group to ADP will convert it to ATP.

What is it about the structure of ATP that contributes to its ability to act as an energy currency? The high-energy phosphate bonds in ATP contribute to its ability to act as an energy currency.

What happens when the bond between the 2nd and 3rd phosphate is broken? When the bond between the 2nd and 3rd phosphate is broken, energy is released, and ATP is converted to ADP.

Which of the following molecules is most similar in structure to ATP? GTP (Guanosine Triphosphate) is most similar in structure to ATP.

Which bond of the ATP molecule is broken in order to release energy? The bond between the second and third phosphate group is broken to release energy.

How many molecules of ATP may be produced from glucose? Approximately 30-32 molecules of ATP may be produced from one molecule of glucose during aerobic respiration.

Where is the energy stored in an ATP molecule? Energy is stored in the high-energy phosphate bonds of an ATP molecule.

One molecule of adenosine triphosphate contains how many phosphate groups? One molecule of adenosine triphosphate contains three phosphate groups.

What is one of the principal chemical compounds that cells use to store energy? ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) is one of the principal chemical compounds that cells use to store energy.

Which of the following statements about ATP is false? A false statement about ATP would be that it is a low-energy molecule.

How many ATP can each molecule of glucose generate? Each molecule of glucose can generate approximately 30-32 ATP during aerobic respiration.

Electricity is added to recharge a battery. What is added to ADP to form ATP? A phosphate group is added to ADP to form ATP.

Is any energy released during ATP hydrolysis and if so, how? Yes, energy is released during ATP hydrolysis when the terminal phosphate bond is broken.

What type of molecule is ATP? ATP is a high-energy nucleotide molecule.