Everyone. In this video, let's take a look at ATP and energy. We know that when it comes to the idea of energy, ATP is one of the most commonly thought of substances or molecules within biological systems. Now, here we're going to say that ATP stands for Adenosine Triphosphate. We're going to say energy obtained from food catabolism is stored in these ATP molecules.

ATP itself is a high energy compound that stores and transports energy. We're going to say it has high-energy phosphorus-oxygen bonds, and hydrolysis of ATP is what yields this energy. If we take a look here, we have ATP. ATP has the adenosine portion, which here is our ribose sugar with our nitrogenous base, which is adenine, and then triphosphate is just 3 phosphate groups connected to our ribose sugar. Collectively, it is ATP.

Now, here when we talk about hydrolysis, we're just adding water, which is going to sever one of these phosphorus-oxygen bonds. Cutting that high-energy bond releases energy. So we've lost 1 phosphate group, so we're no longer triphosphate; instead, we are diphosphate. So we're adenosine diphosphate now. Here is the phosphate group that got cleaved off, and then we've broken that phosphorus-oxygen bond and that is what releases this energy.

Now here's something we should take note of, is that hydrolysis of ADP can happen as well. If we do that, it would produce here our AMP, which is Adenosine Monophosphate, and that would also release energy as well. Right? So just remember, when we talk about energy, ATP is close behind to this. We're going to say, by cleaving these phosphorus-oxygen bonds, we're able to release energy.