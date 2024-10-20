ATP and Energy quiz #2 Flashcards
ATP and Energy quiz #2
- Which part of a molecule provides energy for life processes?The phosphate groups in ATP provide energy for life processes.
- Which of the following mechanisms generate ATP using an electron transport chain?Oxidative phosphorylation generates ATP using an electron transport chain.
- What are the parts of an ATP molecule?The parts of an ATP molecule are adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups.
- What evidence suggests that the hydrolysis of ATP is exergonic?The release of energy when the terminal phosphate bond is broken suggests that ATP hydrolysis is exergonic.
- How is ATP made during the process of photosynthesis?ATP is made during photosynthesis through photophosphorylation in the light-dependent reactions.
- How does cyanide poisoning result in the decrease of ATP production?Cyanide poisoning inhibits the electron transport chain, reducing ATP production by blocking oxidative phosphorylation.
- Based on a total yield of 32 ATP from one glucose, what is the net gain?The net gain of ATP from one glucose molecule is approximately 30-32 ATP, accounting for energy used in the process.
- Which of the following is not a part of an ATP molecule?A fatty acid is not a part of an ATP molecule.
- Which process provides the energy used to make ATP from ADP?Cellular respiration provides the energy used to make ATP from ADP.
- What roles do ADP and ATP play in the light-dependent and light-independent reactions?ATP provides energy for the Calvin cycle, while ADP is recycled back to ATP in the light-dependent reactions.
- Hydrolysis of which covalent bonds in ATP releases a considerable amount of energy?Hydrolysis of the terminal phosphate bond in ATP releases a considerable amount of energy.
- What molecule carries chemical energy that cells use for their functions?ATP carries chemical energy that cells use for their functions.
- What happens when a phosphate group is removed from ATP?When a phosphate group is removed from ATP, energy is released, and ATP is converted to ADP.
- What is the energy molecule that is used during photosynthesis?ATP is the energy molecule used during photosynthesis.
- How many phosphate groups are in ATP?ATP contains three phosphate groups.
- What molecule carries energy in a form that a cell can use?ATP carries energy in a form that a cell can use.
- What poison blocks ATP production?Cyanide is a poison that blocks ATP production.
- Which three components make up both ADP and ATP?Adenine, ribose sugar, and phosphate groups make up both ADP and ATP.
- Which molecule is the primary energy currency of all cells?ATP is the primary energy currency of all cells.
- Which of the following is true of high-energy bonds in ATP?High-energy bonds in ATP are found between the phosphate groups.
- Which of the following processes is driven by chemiosmosis?ATP synthesis in mitochondria and chloroplasts is driven by chemiosmosis.
- What type of high energy bond is created between phosphates in ATP?Phosphoanhydride bonds are the high-energy bonds created between phosphates in ATP.
- Which of the following molecules is similar in structure to ATP?GTP (Guanosine Triphosphate) is similar in structure to ATP.
- What happens to the ATP produced during stage 1 of photosynthesis?The ATP produced during stage 1 of photosynthesis is used in the Calvin cycle to synthesize glucose.
- How is ATP produced during the light reaction?ATP is produced during the light reaction through photophosphorylation.
- What high energy molecules are formed by the electron transport chain?ATP and NADH are high energy molecules formed by the electron transport chain.
- Which best describes what happens to ATP during photosynthesis?During photosynthesis, ATP is produced in the light-dependent reactions and used in the Calvin cycle.
- How many ATP are needed to make a complete glucose molecule?The Calvin cycle uses 18 ATP molecules to make one glucose molecule.
- During which part of photosynthesis is ATP produced?ATP is produced during the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis.
- Where is the chemical energy stored in ATP?Chemical energy in ATP is stored in the high-energy phosphate bonds.
- Which components are part of an ATP molecule?Adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups are part of an ATP molecule.
- What is the name of the most important energy molecule?ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) is the most important energy molecule.
- What are the three components of an ATP molecule?The three components of an ATP molecule are adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups.
- What is the theoretical yield of ATP from the cellular respiration of one glucose molecule?The theoretical yield of ATP from the cellular respiration of one glucose molecule is 36-38 ATP.
- ATP releases energy when a bond is broken between which of the following?ATP releases energy when the bond between the second and third phosphate group is broken.