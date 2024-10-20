ATP and Energy quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which part of a molecule provides energy for life processes? The phosphate groups in ATP provide energy for life processes.

Which of the following mechanisms generate ATP using an electron transport chain? Oxidative phosphorylation generates ATP using an electron transport chain.

What are the parts of an ATP molecule? The parts of an ATP molecule are adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups.

What evidence suggests that the hydrolysis of ATP is exergonic? The release of energy when the terminal phosphate bond is broken suggests that ATP hydrolysis is exergonic.

How is ATP made during the process of photosynthesis? ATP is made during photosynthesis through photophosphorylation in the light-dependent reactions.

How does cyanide poisoning result in the decrease of ATP production? Cyanide poisoning inhibits the electron transport chain, reducing ATP production by blocking oxidative phosphorylation.

Based on a total yield of 32 ATP from one glucose, what is the net gain? The net gain of ATP from one glucose molecule is approximately 30-32 ATP, accounting for energy used in the process.

Which of the following is not a part of an ATP molecule? A fatty acid is not a part of an ATP molecule.

Which process provides the energy used to make ATP from ADP? Cellular respiration provides the energy used to make ATP from ADP.

What roles do ADP and ATP play in the light-dependent and light-independent reactions? ATP provides energy for the Calvin cycle, while ADP is recycled back to ATP in the light-dependent reactions.

Hydrolysis of which covalent bonds in ATP releases a considerable amount of energy? Hydrolysis of the terminal phosphate bond in ATP releases a considerable amount of energy.

What molecule carries chemical energy that cells use for their functions? ATP carries chemical energy that cells use for their functions.

What happens when a phosphate group is removed from ATP? When a phosphate group is removed from ATP, energy is released, and ATP is converted to ADP.

What is the energy molecule that is used during photosynthesis? ATP is the energy molecule used during photosynthesis.

How many phosphate groups are in ATP? ATP contains three phosphate groups.

What molecule carries energy in a form that a cell can use? ATP carries energy in a form that a cell can use.

What poison blocks ATP production? Cyanide is a poison that blocks ATP production.

Which three components make up both ADP and ATP? Adenine, ribose sugar, and phosphate groups make up both ADP and ATP.

Which molecule is the primary energy currency of all cells? ATP is the primary energy currency of all cells.

Which of the following is true of high-energy bonds in ATP? High-energy bonds in ATP are found between the phosphate groups.

Which of the following processes is driven by chemiosmosis? ATP synthesis in mitochondria and chloroplasts is driven by chemiosmosis.

What type of high energy bond is created between phosphates in ATP? Phosphoanhydride bonds are the high-energy bonds created between phosphates in ATP.

Which of the following molecules is similar in structure to ATP? GTP (Guanosine Triphosphate) is similar in structure to ATP.

What happens to the ATP produced during stage 1 of photosynthesis? The ATP produced during stage 1 of photosynthesis is used in the Calvin cycle to synthesize glucose.

How is ATP produced during the light reaction? ATP is produced during the light reaction through photophosphorylation.

What high energy molecules are formed by the electron transport chain? ATP and NADH are high energy molecules formed by the electron transport chain.

Which best describes what happens to ATP during photosynthesis? During photosynthesis, ATP is produced in the light-dependent reactions and used in the Calvin cycle.

How many ATP are needed to make a complete glucose molecule? The Calvin cycle uses 18 ATP molecules to make one glucose molecule.

During which part of photosynthesis is ATP produced? ATP is produced during the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis.

Where is the chemical energy stored in ATP? Chemical energy in ATP is stored in the high-energy phosphate bonds.

Which components are part of an ATP molecule? Adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups are part of an ATP molecule.

What is the name of the most important energy molecule? ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) is the most important energy molecule.

What are the three components of an ATP molecule? The three components of an ATP molecule are adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups.

What is the theoretical yield of ATP from the cellular respiration of one glucose molecule? The theoretical yield of ATP from the cellular respiration of one glucose molecule is 36-38 ATP.