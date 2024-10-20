ATP and Energy quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 18 ) Hide definitions

Which molecule produces the most ATP? Glucose produces the most ATP when fully oxidized in cellular respiration.

Which process produces the most ATP per molecule of glucose? Oxidative phosphorylation produces the most ATP per molecule of glucose.

Which of the following compounds yields the most ATP per molecule? Fatty acids yield the most ATP per molecule when fully oxidized.

How many moles of ATP is required to reduce one mole of N2 by nitrogenase enzyme? 16 moles of ATP are required to reduce one mole of N2 by the nitrogenase enzyme.

What molecule provides the energy to form charged tRNAs? ATP provides the energy to form charged tRNAs.

Total ATP produced from one glucose molecule is 38. Why is the net value only 30? The net value is only 30 ATP because some ATP is used for transport and other cellular processes.

ATP hydrolysis involves the hydrolysis of what bond? ATP hydrolysis involves the hydrolysis of the terminal phosphate bond.

What energy molecule is produced during the light reactions and helps to power the Calvin cycle? ATP is produced during the light reactions and helps to power the Calvin cycle.

Which of the following best describes the role of ATP and NADPH in the process of photosynthesis? ATP and NADPH provide energy and reducing power for the Calvin cycle in photosynthesis.

Which of the following reactions directly provides chemical energy for most cell functions? ATP hydrolysis directly provides chemical energy for most cell functions.

How many ATP are produced from the 10 NADH that enter the electron transport chain? Approximately 30 ATP are produced from the 10 NADH that enter the electron transport chain.

Which compound is produced when one phosphate group is removed from an ATP molecule? ADP (Adenosine Diphosphate) is produced when one phosphate group is removed from an ATP molecule.

Which components contribute to the structure of ATP? Adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups contribute to the structure of ATP.

Where is the energy located in the ATP molecule? The energy in the ATP molecule is located in the high-energy phosphate bonds.

Which molecule is used by cells as an energy source? ATP is used by cells as an energy source.

What molecule is used by the enzyme ATP synthase to form ATP? ADP and inorganic phosphate are used by ATP synthase to form ATP.

Which are the components of an ATP molecule? The components of an ATP molecule are adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups.