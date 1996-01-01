Axial vs Equatorial quiz #1 Flashcards

In the lowest energy chair conformation of cyclohexane with alkyl substituents, how many alkyl substituents occupy axial positions?

In the lowest energy chair conformation of cyclohexane, alkyl substituents prefer to occupy equatorial positions to minimize steric interactions. The number of alkyl substituents in axial positions depends on the specific arrangement of substituents, but in the most stable (lowest energy) conformation, as few alkyl substituents as possible will be axial, with the remainder occupying equatorial positions.