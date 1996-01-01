Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes

Axial vs Equatorial

Next Topic

Instead of being planar, cyclohexane twists into something called a chair conformation to reduce angle and torsional strain.   

Introduction to Chair Conformations

1

concept

What is a chair conformation?

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

By twisting into a chair, angle strain and torsional strain are now effectively zero.

Chair Flips

2

concept

How chairs flip from one conformation to another

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

In order to flip from one chair to another, the cyclohexane must first pass through a boat conformation (not stable due to flagpole interactions of hydrogens!). 

Axial and Equatorial Positions

3

concept

How chairs flip from one conformation to another

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
  • Red = Axial. Follows the direction of the corner that it is on. Draw these first.
  • Blue = Equatorial. Goes in the slightly opposite direction of axials. Draw second.
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.