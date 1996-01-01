Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Instead of being planar, cyclohexane twists into something called a chair conformation to reduce angle and torsional strain.
What is a chair conformation?
By twisting into a chair, angle strain and torsional strain are now effectively zero.
How chairs flip from one conformation to another
In order to flip from one chair to another, the cyclohexane must first pass through a boat conformation (not stable due to flagpole interactions of hydrogens!).
