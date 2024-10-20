Barrier To Rotation quiz Flashcards
Barrier To Rotation quiz
- The backbone of a polypeptide chain is flexible due to rotation around which bond(s)?The flexibility of a polypeptide chain is due to rotation around the single bonds between the alpha carbon and the amide nitrogen, and between the alpha carbon and the carbonyl carbon.
- What is the energy cost for rotation when two methyl groups are perfectly eclipsed?The energy cost for rotation when two methyl groups are perfectly eclipsed is 11 kilojoules per mole.
- How much energy does it cost for an eclipsed interaction between a methyl group and a hydrogen atom?An eclipsed interaction between a methyl group and a hydrogen atom costs 6 kilojoules per mole.
- What is the energy cost for an eclipsed interaction between two hydrogen atoms?The energy cost for an eclipsed interaction between two hydrogen atoms is 4 kilojoules per mole.
- What is the energy cost for a gauche interaction between two methyl groups?The energy cost for a gauche interaction between two methyl groups is 3.8 kilojoules per mole.
- Why is the energy cost for a methyl-methyl gauche interaction nearly equivalent to an eclipsed hydrogen interaction?The energy cost for a methyl-methyl gauche interaction is nearly equivalent to an eclipsed hydrogen interaction because the large methyl groups are staggered but still interact significantly.
- What is the least energetic conformation in molecular rotation?The least energetic conformation in molecular rotation is the anti conformation.
- What is the most energetic conformation in molecular rotation?The most energetic conformation in molecular rotation is the eclipsed conformation.
- Why is it important to memorize common energy values related to molecular rotation barriers?Memorizing common energy values helps predict the likelihood of molecular rotations and the stability of different conformations.
- What does the term 'energy cost' refer to in the context of molecular rotation?The term 'energy cost' refers to the amount of energy required to rotate bonds into a specific conformation, such as eclipsed or gauche.