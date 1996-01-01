Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Sometimes we’ll be asked to actually calculate the amount of energy a Newman Projection “spends” while rotating.
4 Values You Should Memorize
These are the values we’ll need so we can solve for the unknown interactions in these questions.
Determining energy cost of eclipsed interaction
Now it’s time to put your knowledge to the test. Remember to draw the eclipsed version to know what the interactions are!
The barrier to rotation for 1,2 -dibromopropane along the C1—C2 bond is 28 kJ/mol. Determine the energy cost associated with the eclipsing dibromine interaction.