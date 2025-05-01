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Base-Catalyzed Mechanism A process where a base generates a reactive intermediate, enabling substitution at specific positions adjacent to a carbonyl. Polyhalogenation A transformation resulting in multiple halogen atoms replacing hydrogens at reactive sites, often until none remain. Alpha Proton A hydrogen atom directly bonded to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl group, crucial for substitution reactions. Enolate A resonance-stabilized intermediate with a negative charge on the alpha carbon, formed by deprotonation next to a carbonyl. Halogen Source A reagent, such as X2, that provides halogen atoms for substitution at reactive positions in organic molecules. Negative Charge Stabilization An effect where electron-withdrawing groups, like halogens, make it easier to form and maintain a negative charge on a molecule. Alpha Hydrogen Substitution A process where hydrogens adjacent to a carbonyl are replaced by other atoms, typically halogens, via a reactive intermediate. Polysubstitution A sequence of reactions where multiple substituents replace hydrogens at the same reactive site, often until depletion. OH- A strong base commonly used to abstract protons and initiate the formation of reactive intermediates in organic reactions. Dipole A separation of charge within a molecule, influencing reactivity and stabilization of intermediates during reactions. Haloform Reaction A specific application where exhaustive halogenation of a methyl ketone leads to the formation of a trihalomethyl compound and a carboxylate. Alpha Carbon The carbon atom directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, serving as the site for enolate formation and subsequent substitution. Halogenation A chemical process involving the introduction of halogen atoms into an organic molecule, often at reactive positions.
Base-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation definitions
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