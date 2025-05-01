Base-Catalyzed Mechanism A process where a base generates a reactive intermediate, enabling substitution at specific positions adjacent to a carbonyl.

Polyhalogenation A transformation resulting in multiple halogen atoms replacing hydrogens at reactive sites, often until none remain.

Alpha Proton A hydrogen atom directly bonded to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl group, crucial for substitution reactions.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized intermediate with a negative charge on the alpha carbon, formed by deprotonation next to a carbonyl.

Halogen Source A reagent, such as X2, that provides halogen atoms for substitution at reactive positions in organic molecules.

Negative Charge Stabilization An effect where electron-withdrawing groups, like halogens, make it easier to form and maintain a negative charge on a molecule.