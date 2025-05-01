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Base-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation definitions

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  • Base-Catalyzed Mechanism
    A process where a base generates a reactive intermediate, enabling substitution at specific positions adjacent to a carbonyl.
  • Polyhalogenation
    A transformation resulting in multiple halogen atoms replacing hydrogens at reactive sites, often until none remain.
  • Alpha Proton
    A hydrogen atom directly bonded to the carbon adjacent to a carbonyl group, crucial for substitution reactions.
  • Enolate
    A resonance-stabilized intermediate with a negative charge on the alpha carbon, formed by deprotonation next to a carbonyl.
  • Halogen Source
    A reagent, such as X2, that provides halogen atoms for substitution at reactive positions in organic molecules.
  • Negative Charge Stabilization
    An effect where electron-withdrawing groups, like halogens, make it easier to form and maintain a negative charge on a molecule.
  • Alpha Hydrogen Substitution
    A process where hydrogens adjacent to a carbonyl are replaced by other atoms, typically halogens, via a reactive intermediate.
  • Polysubstitution
    A sequence of reactions where multiple substituents replace hydrogens at the same reactive site, often until depletion.
  • OH-
    A strong base commonly used to abstract protons and initiate the formation of reactive intermediates in organic reactions.
  • Dipole
    A separation of charge within a molecule, influencing reactivity and stabilization of intermediates during reactions.
  • Haloform Reaction
    A specific application where exhaustive halogenation of a methyl ketone leads to the formation of a trihalomethyl compound and a carboxylate.
  • Alpha Carbon
    The carbon atom directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, serving as the site for enolate formation and subsequent substitution.
  • Halogenation
    A chemical process involving the introduction of halogen atoms into an organic molecule, often at reactive positions.