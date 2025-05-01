What is the main difference between base-catalyzed and acid-catalyzed alpha-halogenation regarding the number of halogenations? Base-catalyzed alpha-halogenation can lead to polyhalogenation, while acid-catalyzed typically results in only one substitution.

What role does the base (such as OH-) play in base-catalyzed alpha-halogenation? The base deprotonates the alpha carbon to form an enolate, which then reacts with the halogen.

Why does polyhalogenation occur in base-catalyzed alpha-halogenation? Polyhalogenation occurs because each halogen added stabilizes the enolate, making further substitution of alpha hydrogens easier.

What is required for polyhalogenation to occur in base-catalyzed alpha-halogenation? Multiple alpha protons are required; if only one alpha proton is present, only one substitution occurs.

What is an enolate and how is it formed in this reaction? An enolate is a resonance-stabilized anion formed when a base removes an alpha proton from a carbonyl compound.

How does the presence of a halogen on the alpha carbon affect further halogenation? The halogen stabilizes the negative charge on the enolate, making it easier for additional alpha hydrogens to be substituted.