Beta Dicarbonyl A molecule with two carbonyl groups separated by one carbon, greatly increasing the acidity of the central hydrogen.

Alpha Carbon The carbon atom directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, often the site for substitution in synthesis pathways.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation of an alpha hydrogen, highly nucleophilic and reactive.

pKa A numerical value indicating the acidity of a hydrogen atom; lower values mean higher acidity and easier deprotonation.

Acetoacetic Ester A beta dicarbonyl ester commonly used to introduce R groups at the alpha position via enolate chemistry.

Malonic Ester A three-carbon diester with two ester groups, used for alpha substitution and subsequent decarboxylation.