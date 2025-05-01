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Beta Dicarbonyl A molecule with two carbonyl groups separated by one carbon, greatly increasing the acidity of the central hydrogen. Alpha Carbon The carbon atom directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, often the site for substitution in synthesis pathways. Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation of an alpha hydrogen, highly nucleophilic and reactive. pKa A numerical value indicating the acidity of a hydrogen atom; lower values mean higher acidity and easier deprotonation. Acetoacetic Ester A beta dicarbonyl ester commonly used to introduce R groups at the alpha position via enolate chemistry. Malonic Ester A three-carbon diester with two ester groups, used for alpha substitution and subsequent decarboxylation. Transesterification A process where the alkoxy group of an ester is exchanged with another alcohol, potentially altering the ester structure. Electrophile A species that accepts electrons during a reaction, allowing nucleophilic attack by enolates. SN2 Reaction A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution mechanism where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile in a single concerted step. Ester Hydrolysis A reaction where an ester is converted into a carboxylic acid using acid and water, often as a key step in synthesis. Carboxylic Acid A functional group formed from ester hydrolysis, characterized by a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon. Decarboxylation A reaction where a carboxyl group is removed from a molecule as CO2, often facilitated by heat in beta carbonyl acids. Alpha Substituted Carbonyl A carbonyl compound where the alpha carbon bears a new substituent, typically introduced via enolate chemistry. Carboxylic Acid Derivative A compound related to carboxylic acids, such as esters, that can be converted to acids through hydrolysis.
Beta-Dicarbonyl Synthesis Pathway definitions
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