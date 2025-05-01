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Beta-Dicarbonyl Synthesis Pathway definitions

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  • Beta Dicarbonyl
    A molecule with two carbonyl groups separated by one carbon, greatly increasing the acidity of the central hydrogen.
  • Alpha Carbon
    The carbon atom directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, often the site for substitution in synthesis pathways.
  • Enolate
    A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation of an alpha hydrogen, highly nucleophilic and reactive.
  • pKa
    A numerical value indicating the acidity of a hydrogen atom; lower values mean higher acidity and easier deprotonation.
  • Acetoacetic Ester
    A beta dicarbonyl ester commonly used to introduce R groups at the alpha position via enolate chemistry.
  • Malonic Ester
    A three-carbon diester with two ester groups, used for alpha substitution and subsequent decarboxylation.
  • Transesterification
    A process where the alkoxy group of an ester is exchanged with another alcohol, potentially altering the ester structure.
  • Electrophile
    A species that accepts electrons during a reaction, allowing nucleophilic attack by enolates.
  • SN2 Reaction
    A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution mechanism where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile in a single concerted step.
  • Ester Hydrolysis
    A reaction where an ester is converted into a carboxylic acid using acid and water, often as a key step in synthesis.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A functional group formed from ester hydrolysis, characterized by a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon.
  • Decarboxylation
    A reaction where a carboxyl group is removed from a molecule as CO2, often facilitated by heat in beta carbonyl acids.
  • Alpha Substituted Carbonyl
    A carbonyl compound where the alpha carbon bears a new substituent, typically introduced via enolate chemistry.
  • Carboxylic Acid Derivative
    A compound related to carboxylic acids, such as esters, that can be converted to acids through hydrolysis.