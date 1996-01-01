Birch Reduction quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the correct mechanistic sequence of steps in the Birch reduction of benzene?

The Birch reduction mechanism involves the following sequence: (1) Elemental sodium donates an electron to benzene, forming a radical anion intermediate; (2) the radical anion is protonated by an alcohol (such as ethanol), producing a cyclohexadienyl radical; (3) a second equivalent of sodium donates another electron, generating a cyclohexadienyl anion; (4) this anion is protonated by another equivalent of alcohol, yielding the isolated diene product. This sequence—electron donation, protonation, electron donation, protonation—completes the reduction.