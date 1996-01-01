Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond

Birch Reduction

The birch reduction is a dissolving metal reduction, except reacting with benzenes instead of alkynes. The product of an unsubstituted benzene is a simple isolated cyclohexadiene.

Birch Reduction Mechanism

Mechanism:

Regiospecific products

Substituents affect the course of the mechanism, yielding regiospecific products. 

Predict the major product from the Birch Reduction

Predict the major product from the Birch Reduction

