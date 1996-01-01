Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
The birch reduction is a dissolving metal reduction, except reacting with benzenes instead of alkynes. The product of an unsubstituted benzene is a simple isolated cyclohexadiene.
Birch Reduction Mechanism
Mechanism:
Regiospecific products
Substituents affect the course of the mechanism, yielding regiospecific products.
Predict the major product from the Birch Reduction
