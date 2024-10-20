Bonding Preferences quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How many covalent bonds can a typical carbon atom form? A typical carbon atom can form four covalent bonds.

A carbon atom is most likely to form which of the following bonds with other atoms: single, double, or triple? A carbon atom is most likely to form single, double, or triple covalent bonds with other atoms.

What is the basic rule for determining the number of valence electrons an atom owns? An atom owns every lone electron it has and one electron for every bond it forms.

What are valence electrons? Valence electrons are the octet electrons that an atom actually owns, including those in bonds and lone pairs.

How do atoms satisfy the octet rule? Atoms satisfy the octet rule by sharing electrons in bonds or having them as lone pairs to complete their outer shell.

Why do different carbon atoms have varying stabilities despite fulfilling the octet rule? Different carbon atoms have varying stabilities due to differences in the number of valence electrons they possess.

What is the significance of the octet rule in bonding preferences? The octet rule helps determine the most stable electron configuration for an atom by ensuring it has eight electrons in its outer shell.

How do lone pairs and bonds contribute to an atom's valence electron count? Lone pairs contribute one electron each, and each bond contributes one electron to an atom's valence electron count.

What determines the most stable octet formation for an atom? The number of valence electrons determines the most stable octet formation for an atom.