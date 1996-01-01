Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

1. A Review of General Chemistry

Bonding Preferences

Next Topic

Just because an atom satisfies its octet doesn’t mean that it is stable. We also have to consider valence electrons. Sounds familiar? Let’s look into what those are. 

Valence Electrons

1

concept

What is a valence electron?

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
Content

Every dot = 1 valence electron, and every stick = 1 valence electron. (Octet is different, see above.)

Valence Electrons and Stability

2

concept

What is the difference between valence and octet electrons?

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

All of these carbons satisfy their octet, but only one of them is actually stable. The others suck. How can we tell which one will be stable?

The Periodic Table Predicts Bonding Preference

3

example

Understanding the hydrogen isotopes.

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
Content

We can predict how many valence electrons each atom wants to have by looking up its Group Number on the periodic table.

In our example above, carbon is in Group 4A, meaning that it wants to possess 4 valence electrons, making the first structure the most stable.

Now you don't have to guess what an atom looks like in its neutral state! Simply use the periodic table to look up this information. 

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.