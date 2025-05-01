Aryl Halide An aromatic ring bonded to a halogen or triflate, serving as the electrophilic partner in cross-coupling reactions.

Amine A nitrogen-containing compound, typically primary or secondary, acting as the nucleophilic partner in the coupling process.

Palladium Catalyst A transition metal complex that facilitates bond formation by cycling through oxidation states during the reaction.

Carbon-Nitrogen Bond A covalent linkage formed between a carbon atom of an aromatic ring and a nitrogen atom from an amine.

Aryl Amine A product featuring an aromatic ring directly attached to a nitrogen atom, resulting from the coupling process.

Cross-Coupling Reaction A process where two different molecular fragments are joined together using a metal catalyst, forming a new bond.