Skip to main content
Back

Buchwald-Hartwig Amination Reaction definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Aryl Halide
    An aromatic ring bonded to a halogen or triflate, serving as the electrophilic partner in cross-coupling reactions.
  • Amine
    A nitrogen-containing compound, typically primary or secondary, acting as the nucleophilic partner in the coupling process.
  • Palladium Catalyst
    A transition metal complex that facilitates bond formation by cycling through oxidation states during the reaction.
  • Carbon-Nitrogen Bond
    A covalent linkage formed between a carbon atom of an aromatic ring and a nitrogen atom from an amine.
  • Aryl Amine
    A product featuring an aromatic ring directly attached to a nitrogen atom, resulting from the coupling process.
  • Cross-Coupling Reaction
    A process where two different molecular fragments are joined together using a metal catalyst, forming a new bond.
  • Ligand
    A molecule or ion bound to a metal center, influencing the reactivity and stability of the catalyst.
  • Oxidative Addition
    A step where the metal inserts into a bond, increasing its oxidation state and forming new metal-ligand connections.
  • Ligand Substitution
    A mechanism step where a ligand on the metal is replaced by another, such as an amine displacing a halide.
  • Reductive Elimination
    A process where two groups on a metal center couple and detach, regenerating the catalyst and forming the product.
  • Base
    A substance, often tert-butoxide, that removes a proton from the amine, neutralizing charge and enabling product formation.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group, such as halide or triflate, that departs from the substrate, facilitating bond formation.
  • Partial Dissociation
    An initial step where a ligand detaches from the metal catalyst, creating an active species for the reaction.
  • Transition Metal Complex
    A structure consisting of a central metal atom bonded to surrounding ligands, crucial for catalytic activity.
  • Transmetalation
    A step analogous to ligand substitution, involving the transfer of a group to the metal, though here replaced by amine coordination.