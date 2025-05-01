What is the main purpose of the Buchwald-Hartwig amination reaction? To couple an aryl halide and an amine using a palladium catalyst, forming a carbon-nitrogen bond and producing an aryl amine.

Which catalyst is used in the Buchwald-Hartwig amination reaction? A palladium complex is used as the catalyst.

What type of amine is typically used in the Buchwald-Hartwig amination reaction? Primary or secondary amines are typically used, as the nitrogen must have at least one hydrogen.

What are common leaving groups in the aryl halide for this reaction? Chlorine, bromine, iodine, or triflate are common leaving groups.

What base is commonly used in the Buchwald-Hartwig amination reaction? Terbutoxide (OTBU-) is commonly used as the base.

What is the first step in the Buchwald-Hartwig amination mechanism? Partial dissociation of the palladium catalyst, where one ligand leaves the palladium complex.