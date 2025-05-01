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What is the main purpose of the Buchwald-Hartwig amination reaction? To couple an aryl halide and an amine using a palladium catalyst, forming a carbon-nitrogen bond and producing an aryl amine. Which catalyst is used in the Buchwald-Hartwig amination reaction? A palladium complex is used as the catalyst. What type of amine is typically used in the Buchwald-Hartwig amination reaction? Primary or secondary amines are typically used, as the nitrogen must have at least one hydrogen. What are common leaving groups in the aryl halide for this reaction? Chlorine, bromine, iodine, or triflate are common leaving groups. What base is commonly used in the Buchwald-Hartwig amination reaction? Terbutoxide (OTBU-) is commonly used as the base. What is the first step in the Buchwald-Hartwig amination mechanism? Partial dissociation of the palladium catalyst, where one ligand leaves the palladium complex. What happens during the oxidative addition step? The aryl halide adds to the palladium complex, forming a bond between palladium and the aryl group as well as the leaving group. How does the amine attach to the palladium during ligand substitution? The nitrogen uses its lone pair to bond to the palladium, displacing the halide group. Why is the nitrogen initially positively charged after ligand substitution? Because it forms four bonds, which gives it a positive charge until deprotonated by the base. What role does the base play in the ligand substitution step? The base deprotonates the nitrogen, neutralizing its charge. What is formed during the reductive elimination step? The carbon-nitrogen bond is formed, producing the aryl amine and regenerating the palladium catalyst. How does the Buchwald-Hartwig amination differ from other cross-coupling reactions in its first step? It starts with partial dissociation of the palladium catalyst instead of oxidative addition. What is the generic formula for a cross-coupling reaction as applied to Buchwald-Hartwig amination? An aryl halide (R1-X) reacts with an amine (R2-NH-R3) in the presence of a palladium catalyst and base to form an aryl amine. What is the fundamental change occurring in the reaction, in simple terms? The leaving group (X) from the aryl halide and a hydrogen from the amine are lost, and the remaining groups combine to form the aryl amine. What is regenerated at the end of the Buchwald-Hartwig amination reaction? The palladium catalyst is regenerated, allowing the reaction to be catalytic.
Buchwald-Hartwig Amination Reaction quiz
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