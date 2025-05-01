Carbon-13 NMR A spectroscopic technique that detects carbon-13 isotopes to analyze molecular structure, offering less detail than proton-based methods.

Isotope A variant of an element with a different number of neutrons, such as carbon-13, which is used in specialized NMR analysis.

Natural Abundance The relative amount of a specific isotope, like carbon-13, present in a natural sample of an element.

Splitting A phenomenon in NMR where adjacent nuclei interact, causing signal division, which is not observed in carbon-13 spectra.

Chemical Shift A value indicating the resonance position of a nucleus in NMR, reflecting its electronic environment and varying by calibration.

Calibration The process of setting reference points in NMR instruments, affecting the range and values of observed chemical shifts.