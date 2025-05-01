Back
Carbon-13 NMR A spectroscopic technique that detects carbon-13 isotopes to analyze molecular structure, offering less detail than proton-based methods. Isotope A variant of an element with a different number of neutrons, such as carbon-13, which is used in specialized NMR analysis. Natural Abundance The relative amount of a specific isotope, like carbon-13, present in a natural sample of an element. Splitting A phenomenon in NMR where adjacent nuclei interact, causing signal division, which is not observed in carbon-13 spectra. Chemical Shift A value indicating the resonance position of a nucleus in NMR, reflecting its electronic environment and varying by calibration. Calibration The process of setting reference points in NMR instruments, affecting the range and values of observed chemical shifts. Spectrum A graphical output of NMR showing signal positions for nuclei, with carbon-13 spectra typically ranging from 0 to 210 units. Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon group whose carbon signals appear at the lower end of the carbon-13 NMR chemical shift range. Alkene An unsaturated hydrocarbon group with double bonds, showing characteristic chemical shifts in carbon-13 NMR. Benzene An aromatic ring structure that produces distinct chemical shift signals in carbon-13 NMR analysis. Carbonyl A functional group containing a carbon-oxygen double bond, typically resonating at the higher end of the carbon-13 NMR spectrum. Electronegative Group An atom or group that withdraws electron density, influencing the chemical shift of nearby carbons in NMR. Proton NMR A related technique that detects hydrogen nuclei, providing more detailed splitting patterns than carbon-13 NMR. Analytical Method A scientific approach used to determine molecular structure, with carbon-13 NMR being less emphasized due to limited information.
Carbon NMR definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14
Carbon NMR
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
7 problems
Topic
Johnny
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny