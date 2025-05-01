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Carbon NMR definitions

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  • Carbon-13 NMR
    A spectroscopic technique that detects carbon-13 isotopes to analyze molecular structure, offering less detail than proton-based methods.
  • Isotope
    A variant of an element with a different number of neutrons, such as carbon-13, which is used in specialized NMR analysis.
  • Natural Abundance
    The relative amount of a specific isotope, like carbon-13, present in a natural sample of an element.
  • Splitting
    A phenomenon in NMR where adjacent nuclei interact, causing signal division, which is not observed in carbon-13 spectra.
  • Chemical Shift
    A value indicating the resonance position of a nucleus in NMR, reflecting its electronic environment and varying by calibration.
  • Calibration
    The process of setting reference points in NMR instruments, affecting the range and values of observed chemical shifts.
  • Spectrum
    A graphical output of NMR showing signal positions for nuclei, with carbon-13 spectra typically ranging from 0 to 210 units.
  • Alkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon group whose carbon signals appear at the lower end of the carbon-13 NMR chemical shift range.
  • Alkene
    An unsaturated hydrocarbon group with double bonds, showing characteristic chemical shifts in carbon-13 NMR.
  • Benzene
    An aromatic ring structure that produces distinct chemical shift signals in carbon-13 NMR analysis.
  • Carbonyl
    A functional group containing a carbon-oxygen double bond, typically resonating at the higher end of the carbon-13 NMR spectrum.
  • Electronegative Group
    An atom or group that withdraws electron density, influencing the chemical shift of nearby carbons in NMR.
  • Proton NMR
    A related technique that detects hydrogen nuclei, providing more detailed splitting patterns than carbon-13 NMR.
  • Analytical Method
    A scientific approach used to determine molecular structure, with carbon-13 NMR being less emphasized due to limited information.