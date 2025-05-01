What isotope does Carbon-13 NMR detect? Carbon-13 NMR detects the carbon-13 isotope.

Why does Carbon-13 NMR provide less information than Proton NMR? It provides less information due to the low natural abundance of carbon-13 isotopes.

What is the natural abundance of carbon-13 in nature? About 1 out of every 100 carbon atoms is a carbon-13 isotope.

Why is splitting not observed in Carbon-13 NMR spectra? Splitting is not observed because the probability of two carbon-13 atoms being adjacent is extremely low.

What is the probability of two adjacent carbon-13 atoms in a molecule? The probability is about 1 in 10,000.

What major difference exists between Proton NMR and Carbon-13 NMR regarding splitting? Proton NMR shows splitting, but Carbon-13 NMR does not.