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What isotope does Carbon-13 NMR detect? Carbon-13 NMR detects the carbon-13 isotope. Why does Carbon-13 NMR provide less information than Proton NMR? It provides less information due to the low natural abundance of carbon-13 isotopes. What is the natural abundance of carbon-13 in nature? About 1 out of every 100 carbon atoms is a carbon-13 isotope. Why is splitting not observed in Carbon-13 NMR spectra? Splitting is not observed because the probability of two carbon-13 atoms being adjacent is extremely low. What is the probability of two adjacent carbon-13 atoms in a molecule? The probability is about 1 in 10,000. What major difference exists between Proton NMR and Carbon-13 NMR regarding splitting? Proton NMR shows splitting, but Carbon-13 NMR does not. What does Carbon-13 NMR detect instead of hydrogens? It detects carbon atoms. How do the chemical shift values in Carbon-13 NMR compare to Proton NMR? The order of chemical shifts is the same, but the absolute values are different. What is the typical range of chemical shifts in Carbon-13 NMR? The range is from about 0 to 210. Are students usually required to memorize Carbon-13 NMR shift values? No, memorizing these values is generally not required. Which functional groups appear in the same order in both Proton and Carbon-13 NMR? Alkanes, alkynes, electronegatives, alkenes, benzene, and carbonyls appear in the same order. Why do professors often not emphasize Carbon-13 NMR shift values? Because Carbon-13 NMR is less useful as an analytical method compared to Proton NMR. What should students be familiar with regarding Carbon-13 NMR shifts? Students should be familiar with the general order of shifts, not the exact values. How is the Carbon-13 NMR instrument calibrated compared to Proton NMR? It is calibrated differently, resulting in different shift values. What is a key similarity between Proton NMR and Carbon-13 NMR? The major themes and order of chemical shifts are similar in both techniques.
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Carbon NMR
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
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15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 1 of 4
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15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 4 of 4
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