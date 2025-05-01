Back
Grignard Reagent A compound with a highly nucleophilic R group bearing a strong negative charge, commonly used to form new carbon-carbon bonds. Nucleophile A species rich in electrons that seeks out and attacks electron-deficient centers, such as carbon in CO2. Electrophile A species with an electron-deficient center, making it susceptible to attack by nucleophiles; CO2 is a prime example. Dry Ice A solid form of carbon dioxide, used as a reactive electrophile in organic synthesis, especially with Grignard reagents. Carboxylate An intermediate anion formed after a nucleophilic attack on CO2, featuring a negatively charged oxygen. Protonation A step where a proton is added to a negatively charged intermediate, converting it into a neutral product. Carboxylic Acid A functional group characterized by a carbonyl and hydroxyl on the same carbon, synthesized efficiently from Grignards and CO2. Carbonyl A functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, present in both intermediates and products of carboxylation. Dipole A separation of charge within a molecule, making CO2 a strong electrophile due to its two polar bonds. Carboxylation A process where a carbon-containing group is introduced into a molecule, often using CO2 as the source. Intermediate A transient species formed during a reaction, such as the carboxylate before protonation to carboxylic acid. Synthesis A method or process for constructing complex molecules, exemplified by making carboxylic acids from Grignards and CO2.
Carboxylation definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12
Carboxylation
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
Decarboxylation Mechanism
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
4 problems
Topic
Ernest
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Johnny