Grignard Reagent A compound with a highly nucleophilic R group bearing a strong negative charge, commonly used to form new carbon-carbon bonds.

Nucleophile A species rich in electrons that seeks out and attacks electron-deficient centers, such as carbon in CO2.

Electrophile A species with an electron-deficient center, making it susceptible to attack by nucleophiles; CO2 is a prime example.

Dry Ice A solid form of carbon dioxide, used as a reactive electrophile in organic synthesis, especially with Grignard reagents.

Carboxylate An intermediate anion formed after a nucleophilic attack on CO2, featuring a negatively charged oxygen.

Protonation A step where a proton is added to a negatively charged intermediate, converting it into a neutral product.