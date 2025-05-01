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Carboxylic Acid to Acid Chloride definitions

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  • Carboxylic Acid
    A compound featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, serving as a precursor for various acyl derivatives.
  • Acid Chloride
    A highly reactive acyl compound formed by replacing the hydroxyl group of a carboxylic acid with a chlorine atom.
  • SOCl2
    A reagent commonly used to introduce chlorine into molecules, especially effective for converting carboxylic acids to acid chlorides.
  • PCl3
    A phosphorus-based reagent rich in chlorine, useful for transforming carboxylic acids into acid chlorides.
  • PCl5
    A chlorinating agent containing five chlorine atoms, effective in synthesizing acid chlorides from carboxylic acids.
  • Amide
    A carboxylic acid derivative where the hydroxyl group is replaced by an amino group, less reactive than acid chlorides.
  • Ammonium Salt
    A byproduct formed when carboxylic acids react with ammonia, often requiring heat or dehydration agents to yield amides.
  • DCC
    A dehydration agent that enables high-yield amide formation from carboxylic acids and ammonia without the need for heat.
  • Nitrile
    A carboxylic acid derivative containing a cyano group, typically synthesized by dehydrating amides.
  • P2O5
    A strong dehydrating agent used to convert amides into nitriles by removing water.
  • Dehydration Reaction
    A process that removes water from a molecule, crucial for transforming amides into nitriles.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction involving water that breaks chemical bonds, such as converting nitriles back to carboxylic acids.
  • Imine Derivative
    An intermediate formed during the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of nitriles, preceding the formation of carboxylic acids.
  • Acid Workup
    A step in a reaction sequence where acidic conditions are used to complete the transformation to the desired product.