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Carboxylic Acid A compound featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, serving as a precursor for various acyl derivatives. Acid Chloride A highly reactive acyl compound formed by replacing the hydroxyl group of a carboxylic acid with a chlorine atom. SOCl2 A reagent commonly used to introduce chlorine into molecules, especially effective for converting carboxylic acids to acid chlorides. PCl3 A phosphorus-based reagent rich in chlorine, useful for transforming carboxylic acids into acid chlorides. PCl5 A chlorinating agent containing five chlorine atoms, effective in synthesizing acid chlorides from carboxylic acids. Amide A carboxylic acid derivative where the hydroxyl group is replaced by an amino group, less reactive than acid chlorides. Ammonium Salt A byproduct formed when carboxylic acids react with ammonia, often requiring heat or dehydration agents to yield amides. DCC A dehydration agent that enables high-yield amide formation from carboxylic acids and ammonia without the need for heat. Nitrile A carboxylic acid derivative containing a cyano group, typically synthesized by dehydrating amides. P2O5 A strong dehydrating agent used to convert amides into nitriles by removing water. Dehydration Reaction A process that removes water from a molecule, crucial for transforming amides into nitriles. Hydrolysis A reaction involving water that breaks chemical bonds, such as converting nitriles back to carboxylic acids. Imine Derivative An intermediate formed during the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of nitriles, preceding the formation of carboxylic acids. Acid Workup A step in a reaction sequence where acidic conditions are used to complete the transformation to the desired product.
Carboxylic Acid to Acid Chloride definitions
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Carboxylic Acid to Acid Chloride
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