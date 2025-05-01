Carboxylic Acid A compound featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, serving as a precursor for various acyl derivatives.

Acid Chloride A highly reactive acyl compound formed by replacing the hydroxyl group of a carboxylic acid with a chlorine atom.

SOCl2 A reagent commonly used to introduce chlorine into molecules, especially effective for converting carboxylic acids to acid chlorides.

PCl3 A phosphorus-based reagent rich in chlorine, useful for transforming carboxylic acids into acid chlorides.

PCl5 A chlorinating agent containing five chlorine atoms, effective in synthesizing acid chlorides from carboxylic acids.

Amide A carboxylic acid derivative where the hydroxyl group is replaced by an amino group, less reactive than acid chlorides.