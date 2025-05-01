What is the most common reagent used to convert carboxylic acids to acid chlorides? SOCl2 is the most common reagent for this conversion.

Name two other reagents besides SOCl2 that can convert carboxylic acids to acid chlorides. PCl3 and PCl5 are also effective reagents for this transformation.

Why are acid chlorides considered highly reactive acyl compounds? Acid chlorides are highly reactive because they are at the top of the reactivity scale for acyl compounds.

What is the main synthetic advantage of converting carboxylic acids to acid chlorides? Acid chlorides can be easily transformed into other derivatives in high yields due to their reactivity.

What is a common issue when converting carboxylic acids to amides using ammonia? The reaction often produces ammonium salts instead of amides, resulting in low yields.

How can the yield of amide formation from carboxylic acids and ammonia be improved? Using heat can dehydrate the ammonium salt to form amide, but yields are still not optimal.