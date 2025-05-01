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What is the most common reagent used to convert carboxylic acids to acid chlorides? SOCl2 is the most common reagent for this conversion. Name two other reagents besides SOCl2 that can convert carboxylic acids to acid chlorides. PCl3 and PCl5 are also effective reagents for this transformation. Why are acid chlorides considered highly reactive acyl compounds? Acid chlorides are highly reactive because they are at the top of the reactivity scale for acyl compounds. What is the main synthetic advantage of converting carboxylic acids to acid chlorides? Acid chlorides can be easily transformed into other derivatives in high yields due to their reactivity. What is a common issue when converting carboxylic acids to amides using ammonia? The reaction often produces ammonium salts instead of amides, resulting in low yields. How can the yield of amide formation from carboxylic acids and ammonia be improved? Using heat can dehydrate the ammonium salt to form amide, but yields are still not optimal. What reagent can be used with NH3 to improve amide yields without heat? DCC (dicyclohexylcarbodiimide) is used as a dehydration agent to boost amide yields. What is the role of DCC in amide synthesis? DCC dehydrates the reaction mixture, allowing amide formation without the need for high temperatures. What is the primary method taught in this course for synthesizing nitriles? Nitriles are synthesized by dehydrating amides using reagents like P2O5 or SOCl2. Which reagents are used to dehydrate amides to form nitriles? P2O5 (or P4O10) and SOCl2 are used for this dehydration reaction. Why is dehydration of amides important for nitrile synthesis? It is the main method taught for making nitriles from carboxylic acid derivatives. What must be synthesized first before making a nitrile from a carboxylic acid? The amide must be synthesized first, then dehydrated to form the nitrile. How can nitriles be converted back to carboxylic acids? Nitriles are hydrolyzed to carboxylic acids, typically via acid-catalyzed reactions. What intermediate is formed during the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of nitriles? An imine derivative is formed before the final acid workup yields the carboxylic acid. Is the detailed mechanism for nitrile hydrolysis emphasized in this course section? No, students are expected to memorize the reagents rather than the detailed mechanism.
Carboxylic Acid to Acid Chloride quiz
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