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Glycolysis A ten-step metabolic pathway converting glucose to pyruvate, generating ATP and NADH, and involving sequential enzyme-catalyzed reactions. Pyruvate The three-carbon end product of glycolysis, formed after a series of transformations from glucose, and a key metabolite for further energy production. ATP A high-energy molecule produced during glycolysis, serving as the main energy currency for cellular processes. NADH A reduced coenzyme generated in glycolysis, crucial for transferring electrons to the electron transport chain. Phosphorylation The addition of a phosphate group to a substrate, often using ATP, to activate or modify molecules during glycolysis. Isomerization A rearrangement of atoms within a molecule, converting one isomer to another, as seen in several glycolytic steps. Glyceraldehyde 3 Phosphate A three-carbon intermediate produced from glucose cleavage, central to the energy-yielding phase of glycolysis. Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate A three-carbon glycolytic intermediate that is isomerized to G3P, ensuring both products of glucose cleavage enter energy extraction steps. Enediol Intermediate A transient structure with a double bond between two carbons, each bearing a hydroxyl group, facilitating isomerization in glycolysis. Thioester A high-energy intermediate formed during oxidation steps, linking a carbonyl group to a sulfur atom, enabling phosphate transfer. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A reaction mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, crucial for phosphate transfers in glycolysis. Tautomerization A chemical process involving the shift of a hydrogen and a double bond, interconverting keto and enol forms during glycolysis. Phosphoenolpyruvate A high-energy glycolytic intermediate with a phosphate group and an enol structure, serving as a phosphate donor to ADP. Retro Aldol Reaction A bond cleavage mechanism splitting a six-carbon sugar into two three-carbon fragments during glycolysis. Mutorotation The interconversion between alpha and beta anomers of a sugar, enabling proper substrate configuration for phosphorylation.
Catabolism of Carbohydrates: Glycolysis definitions
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