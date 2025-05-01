Glycolysis A ten-step metabolic pathway converting glucose to pyruvate, generating ATP and NADH, and involving sequential enzyme-catalyzed reactions.

Pyruvate The three-carbon end product of glycolysis, formed after a series of transformations from glucose, and a key metabolite for further energy production.

ATP A high-energy molecule produced during glycolysis, serving as the main energy currency for cellular processes.

NADH A reduced coenzyme generated in glycolysis, crucial for transferring electrons to the electron transport chain.

Phosphorylation The addition of a phosphate group to a substrate, often using ATP, to activate or modify molecules during glycolysis.

Isomerization A rearrangement of atoms within a molecule, converting one isomer to another, as seen in several glycolytic steps.