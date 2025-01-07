Now, reaction 4 is a bond cleavage reaction, and it's separated into several parts here. So let's go a little bit slowly. We're going to say bond cleavage where fructose 1,6-bisphosphate undergoes what we call a retro-aldol reaction. Now, in 4a, we say an iminium intermediate is formed first. So here we have our fructose 1,6-bisphosphate; this will represent our iminium intermediate.

ENZ here means our enzyme with the amino group that's shown branching off of it because that's going to be the group that's going to engage in these mechanisms. And we're going to have our imine formation. Remember, an imine is just a carbon double bonded to a nitrogen. Alright. So what we're going to have here is we're going to have a retro-aldol reaction, which will give us 4b.

And here we're going to say that it's carbons 3 and 4. The bond between them of the intermediate is cleaved, and that's going to give us our enamine as well as our Glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate. Remember, an enamine is when you have two carbons double bonded and one of them single bonded to a nitrogen. Now the way this works is we're going to have our basic residue. It's going to come and deprotonate, which is going to cause this bond here to come and make a double bond, causing this red bond to break entirely, come here to make a double bond, and then kick this bond to the nitrogen.

Doing this is how we create the enamine structure here, and then this bottom portion. So if we number this, this would be 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. And this would be 1, 2, 3, which form the top part, and this would be 4, 5, and 6. So that one iminium intermediate here got split into these two here. Now, 4c and 4d, we're going to say, tautomerization and hydrolysis of the enamine produces our DHAP, which remember is dihydroxyacetone phosphate.

So here goes our enamine. It's going to undergo a keto-enol tautomerization type of mechanism. We're going to say here, this nitrogen decides to make a double bond here, causing this pi bond to break and grab an H + . Doing that gives us this structure here, which is our Iminium ion. An Iminium ion is just a protonated imine.

Right? So this thing's making 4 bonds; that's why it's positively charged. And then we're going to say here through imine hydrolysis, we basically cleave this portion here and leave behind an oxygen. So we make a carbonyl group. And this represents our DHAP, which is our dihydroxyacetone phosphate group.

Alright. So again, these are parts 4a to 4d which represent the bond cleavage portion of glycolysis.