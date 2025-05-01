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Allylic Carbon A carbon atom adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond, often serving as a reactive site in coupling reactions. Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha position of a carbonyl compound, acting as a nucleophile. Stereoselectivity A reaction preference for forming one stereoisomer over another, often resulting in a single enantiomer. Enantiomer A non-superimposable mirror image molecule, differing in spatial arrangement and optical activity. Double SN2 Mechanism A two-step nucleophilic substitution process involving consecutive backside attacks, leading to retention of configuration. Retention of Configuration A process where the spatial arrangement of atoms around a chiral center remains unchanged after a reaction. Inversion of Configuration A change in the spatial arrangement at a chiral center, typically resulting from a single SN2 reaction. Palladium Catalyst A transition metal complex that facilitates bond formation and selectivity in organic transformations. Ligand An atom or group attached to a central metal atom, influencing the reactivity and selectivity of a catalyst. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a substitution reaction, enabling nucleophilic attack. Halogen A group 17 element, such as chlorine, bromine, or iodine, commonly serving as a leaving group in organic reactions. Ester A functional group derived from an acid and an alcohol, often acting as a leaving group in catalytic processes. Triphenylphosphine An organophosphorus compound frequently used as a ligand in palladium-catalyzed reactions. Nucleophile A species with a lone pair or pi electrons, capable of donating electrons to form a new covalent bond.
Catalytic Allylic Alkylation definitions
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