Allylic Carbon A carbon atom adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond, often serving as a reactive site in coupling reactions.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha position of a carbonyl compound, acting as a nucleophile.

Stereoselectivity A reaction preference for forming one stereoisomer over another, often resulting in a single enantiomer.

Enantiomer A non-superimposable mirror image molecule, differing in spatial arrangement and optical activity.

Double SN2 Mechanism A two-step nucleophilic substitution process involving consecutive backside attacks, leading to retention of configuration.

Retention of Configuration A process where the spatial arrangement of atoms around a chiral center remains unchanged after a reaction.