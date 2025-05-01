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Catalytic Allylic Alkylation definitions

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  • Allylic Carbon
    A carbon atom adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond, often serving as a reactive site in coupling reactions.
  • Enolate
    A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha position of a carbonyl compound, acting as a nucleophile.
  • Stereoselectivity
    A reaction preference for forming one stereoisomer over another, often resulting in a single enantiomer.
  • Enantiomer
    A non-superimposable mirror image molecule, differing in spatial arrangement and optical activity.
  • Double SN2 Mechanism
    A two-step nucleophilic substitution process involving consecutive backside attacks, leading to retention of configuration.
  • Retention of Configuration
    A process where the spatial arrangement of atoms around a chiral center remains unchanged after a reaction.
  • Inversion of Configuration
    A change in the spatial arrangement at a chiral center, typically resulting from a single SN2 reaction.
  • Palladium Catalyst
    A transition metal complex that facilitates bond formation and selectivity in organic transformations.
  • Ligand
    An atom or group attached to a central metal atom, influencing the reactivity and selectivity of a catalyst.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a substitution reaction, enabling nucleophilic attack.
  • Halogen
    A group 17 element, such as chlorine, bromine, or iodine, commonly serving as a leaving group in organic reactions.
  • Ester
    A functional group derived from an acid and an alcohol, often acting as a leaving group in catalytic processes.
  • Triphenylphosphine
    An organophosphorus compound frequently used as a ligand in palladium-catalyzed reactions.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with a lone pair or pi electrons, capable of donating electrons to form a new covalent bond.