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What two types of molecules are coupled in catalytic allylic alkylation? An allylic carbon and an enolate are coupled in catalytic allylic alkylation. What is the main stereochemical outcome of catalytic allylic alkylation? The reaction is highly stereoselective, favoring the formation of one enantiomer over another. What type of reaction mechanism does catalytic allylic alkylation follow? It follows a double SN2 mechanism. How is the configuration of the chiral allylic carbon affected during the reaction? The configuration is retained due to two consecutive SN2 inversions. What catalyst is commonly used in catalytic allylic alkylation? A palladium catalyst is commonly used. What are common leaving groups in catalytic allylic alkylation? Common leaving groups include halogens (like chlorine, bromine, or iodine) and esters. What is the role of the palladium complex in this reaction? The palladium complex facilitates the reaction and enhances its efficiency and selectivity. What is the nucleophile in catalytic allylic alkylation? The nucleophile is an enolate group. How does the palladium catalyst affect the configuration during nucleophilic attack? The palladium catalyst causes inversion of configuration during nucleophilic attack. What happens to the configuration after the second SN2 reaction? The configuration is inverted back to the original, resulting in overall retention. How many ligands are typically attached to palladium after the first SN2 reaction? There are typically two ligands attached to palladium after the first SN2 reaction. What are examples of palladium catalysts used in this reaction? Examples include Pd(PPh3)4 and palladium(II) chloride (PdCl2). Why are esters considered good leaving groups in this reaction? Esters are good leaving groups due to the catalytic conditions provided by palladium. What is the significance of the double SN2 mechanism in this reaction? The double SN2 mechanism ensures retention of the original stereochemistry at the chiral center. What should you review if you are unsure about enolates? You should review alpha carbon chemistry reactions, specifically enolates and enols.
Catalytic Allylic Alkylation quiz
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