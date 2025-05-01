What two types of molecules are coupled in catalytic allylic alkylation? An allylic carbon and an enolate are coupled in catalytic allylic alkylation.

What is the main stereochemical outcome of catalytic allylic alkylation? The reaction is highly stereoselective, favoring the formation of one enantiomer over another.

What type of reaction mechanism does catalytic allylic alkylation follow? It follows a double SN2 mechanism.

How is the configuration of the chiral allylic carbon affected during the reaction? The configuration is retained due to two consecutive SN2 inversions.

What catalyst is commonly used in catalytic allylic alkylation? A palladium catalyst is commonly used.

What are common leaving groups in catalytic allylic alkylation? Common leaving groups include halogens (like chlorine, bromine, or iodine) and esters.