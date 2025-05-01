Chain Growth Polymerization A process where monomers join by breaking pi bonds and forming sigma bonds, resulting in polymers with repeating units.

Addition Polymerization A method where monomers add together without loss of atoms, forming long chains through new sigma bonds.

Radical Polymerization A mechanism using free radicals to initiate and propagate chain reactions, forming polymers from monomers.

Cationic Polymerization A process where a positively charged chain grows by nucleophilic attack, stabilized by resonance effects.

Anionic Polymerization A mechanism involving negatively charged chains attacking electrophilic monomers, often stabilized by electron-withdrawing groups.

Pi Bond A type of bond in monomers that breaks during polymerization, allowing new connections between units.