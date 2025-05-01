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Chain Growth Polymerization A process where monomers join by breaking pi bonds and forming sigma bonds, resulting in polymers with repeating units. Addition Polymerization A method where monomers add together without loss of atoms, forming long chains through new sigma bonds. Radical Polymerization A mechanism using free radicals to initiate and propagate chain reactions, forming polymers from monomers. Cationic Polymerization A process where a positively charged chain grows by nucleophilic attack, stabilized by resonance effects. Anionic Polymerization A mechanism involving negatively charged chains attacking electrophilic monomers, often stabilized by electron-withdrawing groups. Pi Bond A type of bond in monomers that breaks during polymerization, allowing new connections between units. Sigma Bond A strong bond formed between monomer units during polymerization, creating the backbone of the polymer. Repeating Unit A structural segment that appears multiple times within a polymer chain, defining its composition. Free Radical A species with an unpaired electron, initiating chain reactions in certain polymerization mechanisms. Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate, often stabilized by resonance or electron-donating groups during polymerization. Carbanion A negatively charged carbon intermediate, stabilized by electron-withdrawing groups in anionic polymerization. Resonance A stabilizing effect where electrons are delocalized over multiple atoms, supporting intermediates in polymerization. Hyperconjugation A stabilizing interaction involving alkyl groups donating electron density to adjacent carbocations. Electron-Withdrawing Group A substituent that pulls electron density away, stabilizing negative charges in polymerization intermediates. Head-to-Tail Addition A pattern where monomers connect in a consistent orientation, enhancing stability of the growing polymer chain.
Chain-Growth Polymers definitions
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