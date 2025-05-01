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Chain-Growth Polymers quiz

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  • What is another name for chain growth polymerization?
    Chain growth polymerization is also known as addition polymerization.
  • What type of bond breaks in monomers during chain growth polymerization?
    The pi bonds in monomers break during chain growth polymerization.
  • What type of bond forms between monomers to create a polymer in chain growth polymerization?
    New sigma bonds form between monomers to create the polymer.
  • What is the repeating unit in polystyrene derived from?
    The repeating unit in polystyrene is derived from styrene monomers.
  • What variable is used to represent the number of repeating units in a polymer?
    The variable 'n' is used to represent the number of repeating units.
  • Name the three mechanisms by which chain growth polymerization can occur.
    Chain growth polymerization can occur via radical, cationic, or anionic mechanisms.
  • What initiates radical polymerization?
    Radical polymerization is initiated by free radicals.
  • In radical polymerization, what type of arrow is used to show electron movement?
    A hook arrow is used to show electron movement in radical polymerization.
  • In cationic polymerization, what does the monomer act as?
    The monomer acts as a nucleophile in cationic polymerization.
  • How is the carbocation intermediate stabilized in cationic polymerization?
    The carbocation intermediate is stabilized by resonance, often involving lone pairs on oxygen.
  • In anionic polymerization, what does the monomer act as?
    The monomer acts as an electrophile in anionic polymerization.
  • What stabilizes the negative charge in anionic polymerization?
    Electron-withdrawing groups, such as nitrile (CN), stabilize the negative charge.
  • What is head-to-tail addition in chain growth polymerization?
    Head-to-tail addition refers to the stable connection of monomers, producing stable intermediates.
  • What two factors stabilize intermediates in chain growth polymerization?
    Intermediates are stabilized by hyperconjugation and resonance.
  • How does hyperconjugation stabilize intermediates in polymerization?
    Hyperconjugation stabilizes intermediates through alkyl groups donating electron density.