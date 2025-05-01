What is another name for chain growth polymerization? Chain growth polymerization is also known as addition polymerization.

What type of bond breaks in monomers during chain growth polymerization? The pi bonds in monomers break during chain growth polymerization.

What type of bond forms between monomers to create a polymer in chain growth polymerization? New sigma bonds form between monomers to create the polymer.

What is the repeating unit in polystyrene derived from? The repeating unit in polystyrene is derived from styrene monomers.

What variable is used to represent the number of repeating units in a polymer? The variable 'n' is used to represent the number of repeating units.

Name the three mechanisms by which chain growth polymerization can occur. Chain growth polymerization can occur via radical, cationic, or anionic mechanisms.