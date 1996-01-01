Chair Flip quiz #1 Flashcards

What factors determine the most stable chair conformation of a substituted cyclohexane compound?
The most stable chair conformation is determined by placing the largest substituent in the equatorial position to minimize steric strain. Key factors include the distance between groups, cis/trans configuration, and equatorial preference for bulky groups.
How can you identify the ring flip of a given cyclohexane chair conformation?
The ring flip of a cyclohexane chair conformation is obtained by switching all axial substituents to equatorial positions and all equatorial substituents to axial positions, while maintaining the same relative positions and cis/trans relationships.
How do you represent trans-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane in a chair conformation?
In trans-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane, the two methyl groups are on carbons 1 and 3 and are on opposite sides of the ring (one up, one down). In the chair conformation, one methyl group will be axial and the other equatorial, but on opposite faces.
What are the key features of cyclohexane in a chair conformation?
Cyclohexane in a chair conformation has alternating axial and equatorial positions for each carbon, with no substituents. The chair conformation minimizes torsional and steric strain, making it the most stable form.
What steps should you follow to determine the correct set of chair and flipped chair conformations for a substituted cyclohexane compound?
To determine the correct set of chair and flipped chair conformations, assign substituents to their positions, then perform a ring flip by switching all axial groups to equatorial and vice versa, ensuring the same cis/trans relationships and distances between groups.
How do you draw the most stable chair conformation for a substituted cyclohexane compound?
To draw the most stable chair conformation, place the largest substituent in the equatorial position to reduce steric strain, and ensure the correct cis/trans relationship and distance between substituents.
How do you identify the ring flip for a given substituted cyclohexane compound?
To identify the ring flip, switch all axial substituents to equatorial positions and all equatorial substituents to axial positions, while keeping the same connectivity and cis/trans configuration.
How many chair conformations can cyclohexane structures have, and how are they related?
Cyclohexane structures can have two chair conformations that are related by a ring flip, where all axial positions become equatorial and vice versa.
What is the most stable chair conformation for isopropylcyclohexane?
The most stable chair conformation for isopropylcyclohexane is the one where the isopropyl group is in the equatorial position, minimizing steric interactions.
What three criteria must be checked to determine if two chair conformations of cyclohexane are equivalent?
You must check the distance between substituent groups, the cis/trans configuration, and the equatorial or axial positions of the groups. If all three match, the chairs are considered equivalent representations of the same molecule.